Virtual Girl Group K/DA (That includes Voices Of (G)I-DLE And TWICE Members) Debuts On Billboard 200 With “ALL OUT”

November 17, 2020
K/DA has landed a spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the primary time!

Riot Video games’ digital group K/DA was launched in 2018 when League of Legends champions have been remodeled into idols. The group is made up of characters Ahri, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, and Akali, with many musicians now collaborating to offer vocals.

K/DA launched their first mini album “ALL OUT” on November 6. (G)I-DLE members Soyeon and Miyeon have been frequent collaborators for the group, they usually lent their voices to the songs “THE BADDEST” and “MORE” on the album. TWICE’s Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung teamed up with K/DA for the primary time to present vocals for “I’LL SHOW YOU.”

On November 16 native time, Billboard introduced that K/DA’s “ALL OUT” debuted on the Billboard 200 chart this week at No. 175. The chart ranks the preferred albums in america, throughout all genres.

That is the primary time that (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Soyeon have participated in an album that made it on the Billboard 200. TWICE debuted on the chart with their album “MORE & MORE” this summer season.

Billboard’s charts for this week (dated November 21) shall be shared on its website on November 17.

Congratulations to everybody!

