Virtual Grand National runners and riders – full list of horses and jockeys

The Virtual Grand National is gearing up for its largest yr but with the actual world occasion cancelled as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
A full host of 40 horses will battle it out for supremacy within the digital world with the spectacle to be proven on ITV this weekend.
Watch the Virtual Grand National dwell
The expertise has been used to accurately predict the precise winner of the long-lasting race in earlier years with stats and algorithms fine-tuned to supply probably the most correct race doable.
Tiger Roll was aiming to make historical past as the primary horse to win three Grand Nationals in a row, and whereas that honour is on pause for a yr a minimum of, punters will nonetheless again the favorite to triumph within the digital race.
Try the full list of horses and jockeys making ready to duel within the Virtual Grand National.
Who gained the Virtual Grand National in 2019?
Virtual Grand National runners and riders
- Tiger Roll – Davy Russell
- Bristol De Mai – Daryl Jacob
- Aso – Charlie Deutsch
- Elegant Escape – Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
- Anibale Fly – Barry Geraghty
- High Ville Ben – Tom Dowson
- Beware The Bear – Jerry McGrath
- Peregrine Run – Kevin Sexton
- Jett – Sam Waley-Cohen
- Alpha Des Obeaux – Richard Johnson
- Whole Recall – Paul Townend
- The Storyteller – Keith Donoghue
- Magic Of Gentle – Robbie Energy
- Talkischeap – Tom Cannon
- Yala Enki – Bryony Frost
- Ballyoptic – Sam Twiston-Davies
- Burrows Saint – Rachael Blackmore
- Definitly Pink – Brian Hughes
- Sub Lieutenant – JJ Slevin
- Okay Corral – Derek O’Connor
- Tout Est Permis – Sean Flanagan
- Classic Clouds – Danny Prepare dinner
- Crievehill – Tom Bellamy
- Lake View Lad – Henry Brooke
- Jury Responsibility – Mark Enright
- Nice Firm – David Mullins
- Acapella Bourgeois – Danny Mullins
- Shattered Love – Lisa O’Neill
- Any Second Now – Mark Walsh
- Potters Nook – Jack Tudor
- Dounikos – Luke Dempsey
- Kildisart – Nico de Boinville
- Dying Responsibility – Gavin Brouder
- Ramses De Teillee – Tom Scudamore
- Valtor – James Bowen
- Saint Xavier – David Maxwell
- Warriors Story – Harry Cobden
- Double Shuffle – Jonathan Burke
- Kimberlite Sweet – Richie McLernon
- Stroll In The Mill – James Finest
