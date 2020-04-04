General News

Virtual Grand National runners and riders – full list of horses and jockeys

April 4, 2020
The Virtual Grand National is gearing up for its largest yr but with the actual world occasion cancelled as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

A full host of 40 horses will battle it out for supremacy within the digital world with the spectacle to be proven on ITV this weekend.

Watch the Virtual Grand National dwell

The expertise has been used to accurately predict the precise winner of the long-lasting race in earlier years with stats and algorithms fine-tuned to supply probably the most correct race doable.

Tiger Roll was aiming to make historical past as the primary horse to win three Grand Nationals in a row, and whereas that honour is on pause for a yr a minimum of, punters will nonetheless again the favorite to triumph within the digital race.

Try the full list of horses and jockeys making ready to duel within the Virtual Grand National.

Who gained the Virtual Grand National in 2019?

Virtual Grand National runners and riders

  1. Tiger Roll – Davy Russell
  2. Bristol De Mai – Daryl Jacob
  3. Aso – Charlie Deutsch
  4. Elegant Escape – Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
  5. Anibale Fly – Barry Geraghty
  6. High Ville Ben – Tom Dowson
  7. Beware The Bear – Jerry McGrath
  8. Peregrine Run – Kevin Sexton
  9. Jett – Sam Waley-Cohen
  10. Alpha Des Obeaux – Richard Johnson
  11. Whole Recall – Paul Townend
  12. The Storyteller – Keith Donoghue
  13. Magic Of Gentle – Robbie Energy
  14. Talkischeap – Tom Cannon
  15. Yala Enki – Bryony Frost
  16. Ballyoptic – Sam Twiston-Davies
  17. Burrows Saint – Rachael Blackmore
  18. Definitly Pink – Brian Hughes
  19. Sub Lieutenant – JJ Slevin
  20. Okay Corral – Derek O’Connor
  21. Tout Est Permis – Sean Flanagan
  22. Classic Clouds – Danny Prepare dinner
  23. Crievehill – Tom Bellamy
  24. Lake View Lad – Henry Brooke
  25. Jury Responsibility – Mark Enright
  26. Nice Firm – David Mullins
  27. Acapella Bourgeois – Danny Mullins
  28. Shattered Love – Lisa O’Neill
  29. Any Second Now – Mark Walsh
  30. Potters Nook – Jack Tudor
  31. Dounikos – Luke Dempsey
  32. Kildisart – Nico de Boinville
  33. Dying Responsibility – Gavin Brouder
  34. Ramses De Teillee – Tom Scudamore
  35. Valtor – James Bowen
  36. Saint Xavier – David Maxwell
  37. Warriors Story – Harry Cobden
  38. Double Shuffle – Jonathan Burke
  39. Kimberlite Sweet – Richie McLernon
  40. Stroll In The Mill – James Finest

