Virtual reality still does not convince 3DJuegos readers, while others have already taken the step

The market for virtual reality glasses is taking off, and it aims to do so even more with the plans of the manufacturers in the sector, and who knows if there are any more last minute guests. For this reason, at 3DJuegos we asked you a few days ago if you had planned to make the leap to this technology in the short term. The answer? Varied, with still a lot of rejection, but also many who have taken the step.

They are still large devices placed on the head that tire after a whileMigovi“As much as I love them, their problem of accessibility, compatibility and pricewhich he still has today, makes him continue to see them as a gadget bought on a whim,” Williamsdavinchi told us. Migovi spoke in a similar vein: “Immersion with the device is great, but they are still large devices placed the head that tires after a while”. “[Los dispositivos VR] they provide an immersion that is valid as a curiosity and extra, but that by its nature, also demands more from the player than a gaming session with a controller or phone in hand sprawled out on his sofa would require,” adds Belkano. in a long comment on Discord.

It seems that the price and comfort are still a handicap for these devices. Others, however, add the lack of games, something that seems to be changing little by little with various developments announced by Meta and PlayStation. “They only conquer me with Resident Evil… some horror title”, expressed EikeSH.

Despite all this, there are those who do not see major drawbacks to this technology, to the point of marking it as a high priority for their leisure habits. “They call me more VR glasses than a new console or a more powerful graphics. Playing in virtual reality makes me recover that feeling of novelty,” says CapitlsmoSalvaje, adding that he was waiting for an offer to buy Meta Quest 2.

They call me more VR glasses than a new console or a more powerful graphicsCapitlsmoSalvajeIn this way, the debate is served in the 3DJuegos forums and the Discord discussion channel. We invite you to continue participating in future specials of Readers say. But before we say goodbye, we have to announce the winner of a figure of Quill, protagonist of Moss: Book 2, one of the best VR adventures.

