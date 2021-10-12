Virtuos works on an “unannounced remake” between reviews linking him to Steel Tools Forged 3

An worker’s LinkedIn profile reinforces the symptoms a couple of imaginable collaboration between the studio and Konami.

Virtuoso is operating, or no less than used to be operating, on a remake of a big-budget action-adventure online game now not but introduced. That is how we will be able to learn it within the non-public document on LinkedIn of Zhiyang Li, head of programming of the Chinese language construction workforce, in a discovery made in networks that comes a couple of weeks after Konami’s imaginable passion in revisiting Steel Tools Forged 3 used to be printed.

As we accumulated in 3DJuegos with excessive warning, resources consulted through VGC and Eurogamer put at the desk the will of the Jap company to carry again one of the vital cherished installments of the saga promoted through Hideo Kojima. In that purpose, at all times in keeping with the aforementioned media, the fogeys of Silent Hill would have sought the improve of Virtuos, one of the crucial biggest builders on this planet.

The remakes start to be standard a part of the trade, and that still contains the more and more common newsletter of rumors and extra fair details about the imaginable construction of latest variations of video video games a lot cherished through the general public. Thus, a couple of days in the past we additionally accumulated in 3DJuegos the statements of an Irish singer who spoke about her paintings on a remake of a PlayStation sport, phrases that can or will not be associated with this construction however that are meant to be taken under consideration. As he defined, this construction may well be introduced at Christmas, most likely at The Sport Awards?

Konami has now not but commented on those reviewsReturning to the principle data of this information, the paintings of the Virtuos programmer mentions a online game with triple-A high quality, improve for 4K and physics of destruction of eventualities. The remainder of his profile does now not be offering extra weighty information about the manufacturing.

Be that as it will, it will have to be remembered that Konami has now not but commented in this factor, so we will be able to proceed to look forward to upcoming occasions and data.

Virtuos has one of the crucial biggest skilled groups within the trade, with greater than 2,300 full-time workers. Since its founding in 2004, the corporate has labored on other tasks, smaller or greater, together with collaborations to make AAA video games, similar to The Closing of Us, or remasters of present titles, similar to Bioshock: The Assortment, for Nintendo Transfer.

