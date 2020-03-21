Virus poses new threat for Games that only war has stopped

The World Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organizers insist the Video video games will proceed as deliberate regardless of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic, nonetheless requires a postponement are rising louder.
47 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Go away a remark
The World Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organizers insist the Video video games will proceed as deliberate regardless of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic, nonetheless requires a postponement are rising louder.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment