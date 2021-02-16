VIS, Amazon Prime Video, RTVE Reboot ‘Historias Para No Dormir’

ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios (VIS) has boarded Amazon Prime Video and RTVE’s resurrection of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s legendary Spanish horror collection “Historias Para No Dormir,” (“Tales to Keep Awake”), which began filming this week in Madrid.

Set as a four-part anthology miniseries, “Historias Para No Dormir” boasts a famous person solid and crew on both facet of the digicam, with episodes to be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Mom”), Spanish Academy Goya-winner Rodrigo Cortés (“Buried”), “[Rec]” writer-director Paco Plaza, and Paula Ortiz, director of “The Bride.” Native outfit Prointel e Isla Audiovisual has been tasked with producing the reboot.

Episode 1, “La Broma” (The Joke) is presently filming within the Spanish capital, written and directed by Rodrigo Cortés. An interpretation of the 1966 authentic, the episode is the story of a love triangle together with three Goya-winning actors in “Whereas at Warfare” co-stars Eduard Fernandez (“30 Cash”) and Nathalie Poza (“Julieta”), and Raúl Arévalo (“Marshland”).

50 years in the past, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador grew to become a family title for Spanish horror because of his creation, “Historias Para No Dormir,” a Spanish collection which aired from 1966 to 1968 and once more in 1982. In 2005, the IP was reformatted for the massive display screen as a gaggle of shorts in “Peliculas Para No Dormir” (Films to Keep Awake), with Ibáñez’s contribution “La Culpa” being the filmmaker’s final directorial work. He was joined then by a number of different Spanish style masters on the venture in Álex de la Iglesia (“30 Cash”), Jaume Balagueró (“[REC]”), Mateo Gil (“Open Your Eyes”), Enrique Urbizu (“The Ninth Gate”) and, again for the collection reboot, Paco Plaza.

Ibañez’s work in movie and TV anticipated Spain’s surge in upscale style auteurs from Filmax and Balaguero’s “The Anonymous” and helped evolve the medium from low-budget hack-and-slash fare usually meant to make a fast buck on the field workplace to movies with aesthetics, psychology and humanistic narratives that stood and stand out in worldwide cinema.

His affect was by no means felt extra publicly than in February 2019 when, 4 months earlier than his demise, Ibañez was acknowledged with the Spanish Academy Goya Award for lifetime achievement, offered by those that benefited most from his groundbreaking work: Alejandro Amenábar (“The Others”), J.A. Bayona (“The Orphanage”), Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza, Rodrigo Cortés, Alex de la Iglesia, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later”) and Nacho Vigalondo (“Colossal”).

“We’re extremely excited to develop and produce ‘Historias Para No Dormir’ with Prointel e Isla Audiovisual, for Amazon Prime Video and RTVE,” stated Laura Abril, head of VIS EMEAA. “Partnering with main trade gamers is a key a part of our studio’s technique, in addition to betting on native content material with a world attraction. ‘Historias Para No Dormir’ will function high native skills, rebooting an iconic collection by one of the related Spanish TV creators ever. The collection will provide international audiences the perfect of the standard horror style with a contemporary twist.”