VIS, Marc Anthony, Juan Jose Campanella Team for ‘Gloria’

ViacomCBS Intl. Studios (VIS), the quick increasing worldwide content material manufacturing arm of ViacomCBS, is driving for the primary time into animation, partnering with Marc Anthony and Argentina’s Juan José Campanella, writer-director of the Academy Award profitable “The Secret in Their Eyes.”

First up is a growth deal on animated collection “Gloria Desires to Know It All,” alongside Anthony’s Mangnus Studios, Campanella’s Mundoloco Animation Studios in Buenos Aires and Miami-based Laguna Media, co-founded by Carla Curiel and a household leisure firm dedicated to creating culturally related content material selling variety.

Concentrating on pre-school youngsters, “Gloria Desires to Know It All” activates Gloria, an eight-year-old alpaca from the massive metropolis. Vacationing at her grandfather’s home in Pueblo Lanugo, described by VIS in an announcement as “an unimaginable small city that could be a vibrant instance of the richness of Latin American tradition,” Gloria discovers that there’s an enormous quantity to be taught and, because the collection title suggests, needs to know all of it.

The collection will function the music of the U.S. singer, songwriter and actor Marc Anthony, a six-time Latin Grammy winner, who will govt produce the challenge in addition to function the present’s govt musical producer. Campanella can also be govt producing.

“Gloria Desires to Know It All” has been created by Curiel, Roberto Castro, producer-actor Felipe Pimiento (“Britney Spears Dwell: the Femme Fatale Tour”), who acts as an govt producer for Magnus Studios, and Mundoloco’s Gaston Gorali, the producer-co-writer of the Campanella-directed “Futbolín (“Underdogs”), the most important animated function to come back out of Latin America.

Doreen Spicer (“Motown Magic”), María Escobedo (“Elena de Ávalor”) and Diego Labat, a author on Mundoloco’s Discovery Children TV collection “Mini Beat Energy Rockers,” are writing the collection.

Animation will probably be produced by Mundoloco Animation Studios. The type of animation is being mentioned as a part of the event course of, stated Federico Cuervo, senior VP and head of ViacomCBS Intl. Studios.

“A brand new problem for our studio, to supply an animated collection, a brand new style for us to discover,” Cuervo advised Selection on Monday, “animation travels very effectively worldwide, due to its common attraction to all form of audiences.”

Past that, “In these unsure occasions, it may be produced remotely, with none main issues,” he added.

Catching the curve of a foreseeable construct in animation initiatives – although Cuervo warns that it takes an extended time than live-action to maneuver from idea to market – VIS’ involvement in “Gloria Desires to Know In All” comes simply days after it introduced a live-action collection based mostly on the lifetime of Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi, with “Pan’s Labyrinth” producer Frida Torresblanco and 66 Media’s Jill Offman on board to develop the challenge. Gentileschi was an admired however uncommon instance of a feminine painter within the Italian Baroque interval.

Highlighting the “splendor and variety of our Latino tradition for youngsters in all places,” as Anthony commented when “Gloria” was first introduced in February, “Gloria” goals “to deliver satisfaction to all those that really feel totally different, regardless of the place they arrive from,” Campanella added.

“Know your roots to know your future,” VIS stated, asserting it had boarded “Gloria Desires to Know In All.”

“Variety and inclusion is a vital a part of every thing we do round all our contents, not simply this challenge,” Cuervo stated Monday.

He went on: “ViacomCBS as an entire is dedicated to D&I with totally different initiatives already introduced and in VIS we’re taking robust steps to fulfil that dedication in entrance and behind the digital camera.”