Visa duration of overseas nationals stranded in India because of Corona prolonged until 31 August

Foreigners Visa Prolonged: The Central Executive has prolonged the visa duration of overseas nationals stranded in India until 31 August because of the Kovid-19 epidemic. This building up within the length of the visa has been executed on a unfastened foundation. The Union House Ministry mentioned that since March, 2020 because of non-availability of standard business flights because of the Kovid epidemic, many overseas nationals who got here to India sooner than that date on legitimate Indian visa are stranded within the nation. In view of the difficulties being confronted through such overseas nationals in extending their visas because of the lockdown, the Ministry of House Affairs had issued an order on June 29, 2020.

The order mentioned that during case the visas of such overseas nationals expire after June 30, the Indian visa or the duration of keep of such overseas nationals will probably be legitimate on unfastened foundation for 30 days from the date of resumption of standard global flights. will likely be thought to be. The House Ministry mentioned in a observation that such overseas nationals had been making use of for extension in their visas on a per month foundation.

The observation mentioned that within the mild of the non-resumption of standard business flights, the ministry has reconsidered the subject and it's been made up our minds that the duration of Indian visa of such overseas nationals stranded in India will likely be thought to be legitimate until 31 August 2021. will move. No effective will likely be imposed on such other folks for staying longer.

Such overseas nationals is probably not required to post any utility to the involved ‘FRRO or FRO’ for extension of the duration in their visa.

