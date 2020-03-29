General News

Visa extends athlete sponsorship to 2021 after Olympic delay

March 29, 2020
Visa has instructed its world roster of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls their sponsorships might be extended into 2021 after the Tokyo Video video games have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic



