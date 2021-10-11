Visage Trophy and Success Record

Face This isn’t a recreation for the faint of center. As though finishing all the tale used to be now not a problem sufficient, we additionally discovered an inventory of demanding situations to satisfy all over the journey.
Within the following information we depart you the complete record of trophies and achievements for the ones bravest who’re keen to finish the sport to the fullest.
Visage Success and Trophy Record
|
trophy
|
motion
|
First intuition
|
Attempt to stroll out the entrance door
|
matrioshka
|
Discover a matrioshka
|
lord of the matrioshkas
|
In finding the entire matrioshkas
|
Bankruptcy: Lucy
|
Whole Lucy’s Bankruptcy
|
bankruptcy: pains
|
Whole the Dolores bankruptcy
|
bankruptcy: pal
|
Whole the Rakan Bankruptcy
|
Particular recipe
|
Take a look at the use of the microwave
|
beginner electrician
|
Exchange a gentle bulb
|
recollections of george
|
In finding considered one of George’s tapes
|
memento collector
|
In finding all of George’s tapes
|
to bop
|
In finding room 302
|
the neighbors
|
Discover a “The Neighbors” web page
|
versed in “the neighbors”
|
In finding the entire pages of “The neighbors”
|
armed to the enamel!
|
In finding the shotgun
|
the vacuum
|
Whole the finishing “The Void”
|
circle of relatives assembly
|
Whole the finishing “Circle of relatives Reunion”
|
dwayne recollections
|
In finding the entire VHS tapes
|
SMILE!
|
In finding the smiley face sticky label
|
sizzling chocolate
|
Drink the recent chocolate
|
replicate masks
|
Discover a piece of the replicate masks
|
replicate masks collector
|
In finding the entire items of the replicate masks
|
10 on 10
|
In finding the entire pages of the thanks ebook
|
mental analysis
|
In finding the tape of Rakan’s mental analysis
|
simple method out
|
Use the revolver
|
I stuck you, tadpole
|
You despatched Bernard the alien again to his planet Ceiphe
|
particular present
|
In finding Johnny’s present
|
visage grasp
|
Get all trophies within the recreation