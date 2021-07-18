Vishwa Hindu Parishad said- Central govt must go back our temples, as a result of when gurdwaras and mosques…

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded the central govt to take away regulate over the temples. Vishwa Hindu Parishad acknowledged that the central govt must surrender its regulate over the temples. When the central govt has no longer taken regulate of mosques and gurdwaras, then why is it controlling temples.Additionally Learn – UP: Case filed in opposition to 3 folks together with girl for posting objectionable issues in FB in opposition to Champat Rai

Alok Kumar of Vishwa Hindu Parishad acknowledged that we've got additionally talked to the central govt for our temples that you don't organize gurudwaras and mosques, then why are our temples for your ownership. Let there be a legislation within the heart and our temples must be returned.

Now we have additionally talked to the central govt for our temples that you don’t organize gurdwaras and mosques, then why are our temples for your ownership. Legislation must be made on the heart and our temples must be returned: Alok Kumar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad %.twitter.com/OoiLiQgxNm – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) July 18, 2021



Allow us to let you know that the central govt has regulate over many huge temples. The federal government takes care of the control of those temples. And makes many preparations on his behalf.