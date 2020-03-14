Vision actor Paul Bettany cast in Russo Brothers-produced Cambridge Analytica film

Avengers star Paul Bettany has joined the cast for a brand new film exploring the story of Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie.

Bettany will reportedly star as Cambridge Analytica chairman Alexander Nix in the film, which is being produced by the Russo brothers with a script from prolific MCU scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

No additional casting bulletins have been made but – however it’s understood that the Russo’s are hoping to place collectively an all-star ensemble for the film.

David Gordon Inexperienced (Stronger, Halloween) is at present set to direct and manufacturing was anticipated to begin later this yr – though that might modified relying on the long run influence of the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with reviews the film will inform the story of Wylie’s evolution from facilitator to whistleblower, utilizing his 2018 interview with The Guardian as inspiration.

In addition to starring as Vision in a number of movies in the MCU, Bettany has appeared in many profitable movies together with A Lovely Thoughts, Dogville and Legend.

He’s additionally set to reprise his function as Vision in Disney+ collection WandaVision, in which he’ll seem alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.