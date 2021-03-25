Visions du Réel: 2021 Festival Lineup

Swiss documentary movie competition Visions du Réel (VdR) has revealed the total lineup for its 52nd version, which, for the second 12 months operating, will display screen as a on-line occasion, this spherical spherical over April 15-25.

This system, which contains of 142 movies originating from 58 nations, was revealed reside in a Zoom press convention this morning, broadcast from the Cinéma Capitole within the competition’s host city of Nyon, Switzerland.

Among the many 13 titles competing in VdR’s predominant (Worldwide Function Movie competitors part – are Polish director Tomasz Wolski’s “1970,“ which makes use of archive and animation to discover rebellion in communist Poland.

Different titles on this part embody “The Moon Represents My Coronary heart,” by Argentina-Taiwan’s Juan Martín Hsu, which appears at cultural intersectionality in households– as does a Turkish-Frenc-German entry “Les Enfants terribles,” by director Ahmet Necdet Cupur, which shines a light-weight on totally different generational views on organized marriage.

Valerie Blankenbyl’s “The Bubble,“ in the meantime, explores life inside a Florida retirement village whereas “Zinder,” a France-Niger-Germany- South Africaco-production by Aicha Macky, examines gang violence in Niger.

“Little Palestine – Diary of a Siege“ sees French-based filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib return to his hometown of Yarmouk, Syria to inform the story of one of many largest Palestinian refugee camps; whereas Ai Mograbi’s “The First 54 Years“ offers insights on how a colonialist occupation works via the lens of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Among the many 15 movies introduced within the extra experimental Burning Lights class are “Searchers” by U.S. director Pacho Velez, which appears at relationship apps through the first summer time of Covid-19. The 80-minute movie made its worldwide debut at Sundance earlier this 12 months.

Different VdR alternatives introduced embody its Nationwide Competitors class dedicated to 12 movies produced or co-produced in Switzerland, which incorporates “Les Guérisseurs” (“Healers”), a doc function exploring a well being system within the throes of change. The zeigeisty debut function of Swiss filmmaker Marie-Eve Hildbrand may also open the competition on 15 April.

The competition additionally introduced 37 medium-to-short movies from first-time administrators. In an announcement Emilie Bujès, inventive director of Visions du Réel praised this 12 months’s “highly effective and eclectic” choice.

“It should as soon as once more allow us to bear in mind the independence and the emancipation of up to date documentary filmmaking, which retains itself on the proper distance from the typically alienating problems with fiction and from the customarily excessively confined definitions – in type and in substance – of the normal “documentary,” she added

The movies had been chosen from 3,000 submissions and in whole simply over 40% of the movies chosen in this system had been directed by girls; 31 movies out of the 142 movies are from first-time administrators.

Presenting this system, the competition’s president, Raymond Loretan described this 12 months’s occasion as a hopefully “hybrid” affair of on-line and face-to-face occasions. The competition is working with the Swiss authorities to make sure public security.

Movies might be uploaded 3 times a day and restricted to 500 views per movie. Final week, nonetheless, the competition hinted at some on website presence when it introduced its business program –stating a number of the classes on the competition might happen on website “if sanitary measures permit.”

Past the competitors strand, there might be a particular screening of all eight episodes of U.S. docuseries “Philly D.A.,” by filmmakers Ted Passon, Yoni Brook and Nicole Salazar, a doc-series portrait of reformist Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner – the primary time the U.S. sequence can have been screened anyplace in its entirety.

This 12 months’s honorary visitor is the French creator, filmmaker, and screenwriter Emmanuel Carrère whereas Visions du Réel’s 2021 Ateliers are devoted to Mexican director Tatiana Huezo (“The Tiniest Place”) and Italian director Pietro Marcello. The competition will maintain retrospectives of their work.

Healers

Courtesy of Visions du Reel

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM COMPETITION

“1970,” (Tomasz Wolski, Poland)

“Bellum – The Daemon of Struggle” (David Herdies, Georg Götmark, Sweden, Denmark)

“Braveness,” (Aliaksei Paluyan, German, Belarus)

“Faya Dayi,” (Jessica Beshir, U.S, Ethiopia, Qatar)

“Holgut,” (Liesbeth de Ceulaer, Belgium)

“Les Enfants terribles,” (Ahmet Necdet Cupur, France, Germany, Turkey)

“Little Palestine (Diary of a Siege),” (Abdallah Al-Khatib, Lebanon, France, Qatar)

“Ostrov – Misplaced Island,” (Svetlana Rodina, Laurent Stoop, Switzerland)

“The Bubble,” (Valerie Blankenbyl, Switzerland, Austria)

“The First 54 Years – An Abbreviated Guide for Navy Occupation,” (Avi Mograbi, France, Germany, Israel, Finland)

“The Moon Represents My Coronary heart,” (Juan Martín Hsu, Argentina, Taiwan)

“Customers,” (Natalia Almada, U.S, Mexico)

“Zinder,” (Aicha Macky, France, Niger, Germany)

BURNING LIGHTS COMPETITION

“After the Flood,” (Yuan Zheng, China)

“Dida,” (Nikola Ilić, Corina Schwingruber Ilić, Switzerland)

“Edna,” (Eryk Rocha, Brazil)

“The Stomach of the Mountain,” Stephen Loye, France)

“On the lookout for Horses,” (Stefan Pavlović, Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

“Non-Cease (Jo ta ke),” (Aitziber Olaskoaga, Spain)

“Our Quiet Place,” (Elitza Gueorguieva, France, Bulgaria)

“Solely the Winds,” (Karim Kassem, Lebanon, Sweden)

“Searchers,” (Pacho Velez, U.S.)

“Sluggish Return,” (Philip Cartelli, U.S., France)

“Soldat Ahmet,” (Jannis Lenz, Austria)

“Splinters,” (Natalia Garayalde, Argentina)

“The Nice Void,” (Sebastian Mez, Germany)

“Method Past,” (Pauline Julier, Switzerland)

“WTC A Love Story,” (Wouter de Raeve, Lietje Bauwens, Netherlands, Belgium)

NATIONAL COMPETITION

“Inside,” (Sabine Bally, Switzerland)

“Chronicles of That Time,” (Maria Iorio, Raphaël Cuomo, Switzerland, Italy)

“Dreaming an Island,” (Andrea Pellerani, Switzerland)

“L’Étincelle,” (Antoine Harari, Valeria Mazzucchi, Switzerland)

“Healers,” (Marie-Eve Hildbrand, Switzerland)

“Residing Water,” (Pavel Borecký, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Jordan)

“Nostromo,” (Fisnik Maxville, Switzerland)

“Our Baby,” (Marina Belobrovaja, Switzerland)

“Parallel Lives,” (Frank Matter, Switzerland)

“Pushing Boundaries,” (Lesia Kordonets, Switzerland)

“The Lunar Course of My Life,” (Valerie Bäuerlein, Switzerland,Germany)

“The Mushroom Speaks,” (Marion Neumann, Switzerland)