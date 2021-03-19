Visions du Réel Industry Program Reveals 29 Documentary Projects

Documentary movie pageant Visions du Réel, which runs April 15-25, has unveiled the 29 initiatives that can be introduced in its trade program, VdR-Industry.

The undertaking will take part within the three key boards within the trade part: VdR-Pitching, VdR-Work in Progress and VdR-Tough Minimize Lab. Industry actions will happen from April 14-22, each on-line and on web site in Nyon, Switzerland – if sanitary measures allow.

The VdR-Industry Awards, together with three new money awards, can be granted by a global jury gathering Eurimage’s govt director Roberto Olla, Italian movie director Roberto Minervini and Rasha Salti, impartial movie and visible arts curator, in addition to commissioning editor for La Lucarne, Arte France.

“This 12 months’s choice depicts not solely the unbelievable variety of up to date documentary filmmaking, but in addition its ever wider ranging affect,” mentioned Madeline Robert, new head of trade and inventive advisor of Visions du Réel.

VdR-Industry is designed as a springboard for initiatives, enabling them to search out help for his or her manufacturing. Out of 527 submissions, VdR-Industry picked 29 initiatives by 35 filmmakers hailing from 32 nations. Seventeen administrators are feminine, 18 are males. Fifteen initiatives are directed and produced by filmmakers from nations of the worldwide South or international East.

In response to their stage of manufacturing, the undertaking holders will take part in three totally different actions:

– Sixteen function size initiatives are invited to VdR-Pitching, the worldwide co-production and financing discussion board. Prepared for manufacturing, the initiatives marry inventive ambition, sturdy subjects and worldwide potential.

– 9 upcoming artistic documentaries of their ending stage are invited to VdR-Work in Progress, a showcase for excerpts proven with the intention to search distribution alternatives, discover pageant entries and post-production funds.

– 4 function size initiatives at a ending stage are invited to the VdR-Tough Minimize Lab, a workshop for artistic documentaries looking for particular suggestions and recommendation on their newest tough lower.

VdR-Industry Projects

VdR-Pitching

“#TimesUp Kyrgyzstan,” dir: Leigh Labobucci (Switzerland)

Produced by Veronique Vergari, Agnès Boutruche (Framevox Sàrl)

“Aana,” dir: Anna Eborn, Oscar Hedin, Åsa Ekman (Sweden)

Produced by Oscar Hedin, Marina-Evelina Cracana (Movie and Inform)

“However Pricey Lord Why?,” dir: Rati Tsiteladze (Georgia)

Produced by Nino Varsimashvili, Olga Slusareva (ArtWay Movie)

“Egypt, a Love Track,” dir: Iris Zaki (Israel, U.S.)

Produced by Asaf Galay (Galay Productions)

“Dealing with Darkness,” dir: Jean-Gabriel Périot (France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Produced by Cécile Lestrade (Alter Ego Manufacturing)

“King Coal,” dir: Elaine McMillion Sheldon (U.S.)

Produced by Shane Boris (Cottage M)

“Life After Siham,” dir: Namir Abdel Messeh (France)

Produced by Camille Laemlé (Les Movies d’Ici)

“In search of the Phrases,” dir: Joel Stängle (Colombia)

Produced by Carolina Campos (mnemo.cinema.lab)

“Malqueridas,” dir: Tana Gilbert (Chile)

Produced by Paola Castillo (Errante)

“Our Cash,” dir: Hercli Bundi (Switzerland)

Produced by Susanne Guggenberger (Mira Movie)

“Science Fiction,” dir: Ezequiel Yanco (Argentina)

Produced by Ana Godoy, Ezequiel Yanco (Isoi Cine)

“The Final 12 months of Darkness,” dir: Ben Mullinkosson (China, U.S.)

Produced by Sol Ye (Mutual Pals Movies)

“The Prince of Nanawa,” dir: Clarisa Navas (Argentina, Paraguay)

Produced by Eugenia Campos Guevara (Gentil)

“The Vanishing,” dir: Rama Thiaw (Senegal, France)

Produced by Hortense Maunoury (Boul Fallé Photos), Jean-Laurent Csinidis (Movies de Pressure Majeure)

“The Wolves At all times Come at Evening,” dir: Gabrielle Brady (Germany, Australia, Mongolia)

Produced by Julia Niethammer (Chromosom Movie)

“Yoga Village,” Rongfei Guo (China)

Produced by Wenxin Zhong (Shanghai Jiemian CLS Applied sciences Co.)

VdR-Work in Progress

“About Every little thing There Is to Know,” dir: Sofía Velázquez (Peru)

Produced by Carolina Denegri (Cultural Mercado Central)

“One other Spring,” dir: Mladen Kovačević (Serbia)

Produced by Iva Plemić Divjak (Horopter Movie Manufacturing)

“Blue Island,” dir: Tze Woon Chan (Hong Kong, China, Japan)

Produced by Catherine Chan, Peter Yam (Blue Island Manufacturing Firm)

“Flickering Lights,” dir: Anupama Srinivasan, Anirban Dutta (India)

Produced by Anirban Dutta (Metamorphosis Movie Junction)

“The Dwelling,” dir: Jessie Zinn, Chase Musslewhite (South Africa, U.S.)

Produced by Jessie Zinn (Crimson Coat Movies)

“The Story of Wanting,” dir: Mark Cousins (U.Ok.)

Produced by Mary Bell, Adam Dawtrey (Bofa Productions)

“Transfariana,” dir: Joris Lachaise (France)

Produced by Line Peyron (Mujo)

“Below Open Skies,” dir: Charlie Petersmann (Switzerland)

Produced by Stephanie Argerich (mnemosyn movies)

“We, College students!,” dir: Rafiki Fariala (Central African Republic, France, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Produced by Daniele Incalcaterra (Makongo Movies)

VdR-Tough Minimize Lab

“I Will Be There Each Single Evening,” dir: Tati Franklin, Suellen Vasconcelos (Brazil)

Produced by Thiago Moulin Pai (Grande Filmes)

“Silent Magnificence,” dir: Jasmin Lopez (U.S., Mexico)

Produced by Jasmin Lopez (Corazon Oscuro Productions)

“Silent Home,” dir: Farnaz Jurabchian, Mohammadreza Jurabchian (Iran, Philippines)

Produced by Elaheh Nobakht (Eli Picture), Jewel Maranan (Cinema Is Incomplete)

“Taamaden,” dir: Seydou Cissé (France, Cameroon, Belgium, South Africa)

Produced by Eugénie Michel Villette (Les Movies du Bilboquet), Dieudonné Alaka (Tara Group)

VdR-Industry Juries

Worldwide Jury

Roberto Olla, govt director, Eurimages (France)

Roberto Minervini, filmmaker (Italy/U.S.)

Rasha Salti, impartial movie and visible arts curator, commissioning editor for La Lucarne, Arte France (Lebanon/France/Germany)

Visions Sud Est Jury

Sebastiano Conforti, distributor at Outdoors the Field, programmer Fribourg Worldwide Movie Pageant (Switzerland)

Daniela Persico, movie critic, programmer Locarno Movie Pageant (Italy/Switzerland)

Meret Ruggle, director, Trigon-Movie (Switzerland)

VdR-Industry Awards

Awards for one VdR-Pitching or VdR-Work in Progress undertaking.

Visions Sud Est Award

10,000 CHF in money for the perfect undertaking from the South (Africa, Latin America and Asia) or from Jap Europe (excluding EU members).

Awards for VdR-Pitching initiatives

VdR-Pitching Award

5,000 CHF in money for probably the most promising undertaking.

The Celebration Movie Gross sales Award

Acquisition of worldwide rights.

RTS Award

Pre-buy of 1 movie.

HEAD – Genève Postproduction Award

Coloration grading and creation of the recordsdata for diffusion.

Cannes Docs Award

Accreditation for the filmmaker and producer for the Marché du Movie – Pageant de Cannes, to take part in Cannes Docs.

Thessaloniki Documentary Pageant Award

Accreditation and lodging to TDF and entry to AGORA for one individual.

DOK Leipzig/DOK Industry Networking Award

Accreditation and lodging at DOK Leipzig and observer entry to the DOK Co-Professional Marketplace for the filmmaker and producer.

Awards for VdR-Work in Progress initiatives

VdR-Work in Progress Award

3,000 CHF in money for probably the most promising undertaking.

Lightdox Award

3,000 CHF in money for the undertaking with highest worldwide potential.

Raggioverde Subtitling Award

Subtitle creation together with translation in a single language.

EFM Award

Two market badges for the EFM and a consultations session on the Docsalon.

DAE Encouragement Award

Two memberships for the community plus 4 free consultations with community members, tailor-made to the wants of the undertaking.

Freestudios Award

Creation of a DCP package deal.