Visit the Prado Museum for free with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, an initiative to learn about art history

This proposal will allow us to observe works by Goya, Velázquez or El Greco through our Nintendo Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has boosted the imagination of the players. We have seen links to the retro era of video games with the 8 bit creation of a fan, but recreations related to mythical movies have also been made. Now it’s the turn of the art, which is linked to the placid experience for Nintendo Switch with the new initiative of the Prado Museum: a virtual tour in the game.

To access this artistic island we just have to enter a dream codeThat’s right, the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid has prepared a collaboration with Animal Crossing: New Horizons to bring art for free to all players. In this way, we will have the opportunity to observe iconic works such as ‘Las Meninas’, by Diego Velazquez, or ‘The gentleman with his hand on his chest’, by El greco. In addition, we can make this visit together with several videos prepared by the institution that will not only explain the biography of each artist, but will also reveal secrets and anecdotes behind the creation of each painting.

To access this experience, we just have to enter the following dream code: DA-5758-6558-3912. So we can travel to the island created by the Prado Museum and enjoy the paintings that are offered to us along with the history they contain. In addition, we can also decorate our houses with the works presented in the initiative, as we have the option of scanning their QR code to bring the art to our island.

This is not the first time that proposals have been made that link videogames with art and historyWell, recently we learned about the case of an old Spanish church that was promoted through Minecraft. And, if we talk strictly about this sector, we also have the opportunity to learn about the past of Xbox through its virtual and interactive museum.

More about: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Museo del Prado, Art and videogames and Free.