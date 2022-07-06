Visiting the YouTube website in text mode is no longer impossible: the Browsh browser allows you to do so by converting the WWW into ASCII

Although we have been able to forget it in these times when everything that has to do with computing seems to be synonymous with modern graphical interfaces, there are still many tasks that we can carry out without leaving the text mode (yesterday, without going any further, we talked about the editor of Vim text to demonstrate it). But You may think that web browsing, full of graphics, videos, scripts and animations, is not the best example of this.

However, you would be wrong: the creators of Browsh have developed a browser based 100% on text mode (it is enough to run on a 24-bit terminal) which, however, is as capable as any graphical browser of showing us videos, images, WebGL content and of processing both CSS and JavaScript —the only downside is that visibility is somewhat worse —. How is this possible?

A very useful trap that runs this Browsh

Well, to a large extent, this is possible because Browsh… cheats. So how do you read it?: what this ‘browser’ does is open an instance of Mozilla Firefox invisible to the user (what we call in ‘headless mode’), and then connect to this instance to convert the graphics that Firefox would normally offer us to ASCII format, using what the official documentation of the program describes in these terms:

“Browsh uses the ‘UTF-8 half block trick’, which allows you to get 2 colors out of each character cell, simulating basic graphics.”

And hence the ‘low resolution’ graphics aspect of the page displayed in Browsh. But if this is how it works, What is the attraction of having a browser like Browsh, beyond mere curiosity? It only offers us what we can already obtain (and much better done) in other software on the same team, right?

But no, Browsh still has an ace up his sleeve: it is not necessary that the ‘headless’ Firefox is on the same computer that we are usingbut it is enough that you can connect to it via SSH/Mosh.

Thus, it’s another team —more powerful, with a graphical interface, and perhaps even with a better connection… it may even be a virtual machine in the cloud— who carries out all the effort to connect to the Internet, download the contents and process the display of the website in question. That allows the computer that we are running in text mode save memory and bandwidth.





How to use it?

The browser we are dealing with, Browsh, is open source and cross-platform: it is available for macOS, Linux, *BSD, and—on an experimental basis—Windows 10 and 11. In Windows, to run it, it was enough for us to follow the following steps: