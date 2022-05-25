Visual Studio will soon land on Windows on ARM. Microsoft is only 5 years late with the native version

Microsoft wants to bet heavily on the ARM architecture. Yes, on the hardware side, we know that the company is preparing to launch a PC with a Snapdragon processor intended for enable developers to develop, test, and debug new ARM apps for Windows 11 (the so-called Project Volterra)…

… no one is unaware that it will take all a series of tools with which to supply these teams: development environments, execution environments, command lines, etc. So Microsoft has already confirmed the release of the ARM-native (preview) version of the following tools:





Visual Studio Code: The lightweight ?and popular, given its multiplatform and multilanguage? Microsoft’s code editor finally comes to Windows ARM. Five years late, yes? but it’s never too late if happiness is good, they say.

Visual Studio 2022: The complete version of the IDE (integrated development environment, with compiler, debugger, etc.) from Microsoft, integrated with the .NET platform. They have confirmed that the ARM version will also include Microsoft’s built-in compiler for C/C++, MS Visual C++.

The full version of Visual Studio 2022 will be available “in the coming weeks”

Frameworks: The .NET framework (for classic and ‘modern’ applications), as well as Microsoft’s Java environment, will now also land on Windows ARM.

Windows Terminal: Microsoft’s excellent multi-terminal tool, a ‘must’ for any Windows developer worth his salt, will also run on the new platform.

Subsystems: Although the goal is to encourage the development of applications for Windows ARM, the best way to attract developers to a platform is not to limit them from using/developing tools for other OS. And for this reason, Volterra will also have the Linux and Android subsystems for Windows (WSL and WSA, respectively).

“We want you to build cloud-native AI applications. With native Visual Studio for ARM, .NET support, and [el lanzamiento de] Project Volterra later this year, we’re giving you the tools to help you take the first step on that journey.”

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

What did we have so far? How does it contrast with what Apple did?

It’s been two years since Apple brought ARM hardware to the market (with its lauded M1) and, at the time of introducing macOS for Apple Silicon (ARM), the company offered from minute 1 both temporary hardware to develop (su Developer Transition Kit), as programming tools available as native software.

In some cases, part of this software was already being used on Windows ARM, but using X64 emulation, which resulted in clearly improved performanceand in unstable operation.

In recent years, the main culprit for the lack of applications for the ARM version of Windows has been Microsoft itself, long unable to release native versions of some of its most basic and popular apps.

Even Microsoft OneDrive hasn’t gone beyond offering a ‘preview’ version that can only be downloaded if you are a member of the Insider program; so this new little push from you is appreciated.