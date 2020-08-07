“Vital truth” in Alonzo Brooks case could hold key to cause of dying, hints Unsolved Mysteries director

One of essentially the most stunning and baffling circumstances from Netflix‘s Unsolved Mysteries comes in No Experience House, the case that includes the disappearance and subsequent dying of Alonzo Brooks.

Brooks was at a home social gathering in rural Kansas when he was simply 23-years-old after driving over an hour to get there together with his buddies.

Nonetheless, Brooks by no means made it dwelling and two days after the social gathering, his household filed a lacking individuals report – police discovered his hat and boots shut to the home.

The household, who mentioned they weren’t allowed to assist with the search which was fronted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a month, however once they have been invited to assist, they discovered his physique inside 30 minutes in a creek.

Rather a lot has been made of the situation of his physique when he was found, with Unsolved Mysteries highlighting how his stays didn’t appear to be affected by water in any respect, regardless of being situated by a creek.

In accordance to the episode’s director Marcus A. Clarke (who spoke just lately on the You Can’t Make This Up podcast), not solely was that suspicious, however the lacking piece of flesh from his neck is a “important” piece of proof.

Clarke mentioned of Brooks’ medical report: “I’ve so much of points with [this] report, examination and [these] conclusions. To be trustworthy with you, they’re doubtful at finest. They miss so much of particulars or depart so much of unanswered questions.”

Firstly, Clarke particulars how Brooks’ physique was discovered in the creek and seemingly seemed “regular” – no bloating, no disfiguration and no uncommon colouring, all issues one would count on to see on a physique mendacity in water for a month.

“As well as,” Clarke says, “you see Maria [Brooks’ mother] going via the belongings that have been discovered on his pocket when he was discovered. All of these supplies should not waterlogged.”

Secondly, Clarke notes how the pores and skin being lacking on Brooks’ neck makes for a “doubtful” level in the medical examination.

“The opposite factor that’s actually important particularly for those who’re an African American in this nation that will get glazed over, is that the pores and skin round Alonzo’s neck was lacking. The pores and skin and the flesh was lacking simply round his neck. That’s extremely essential. The medical expert means that animals or bugs could have eaten away at his neck and who is aware of what could have occurred as a result of animals and bugs obtained to him,” Clarke explains.

“I’m confused. Do animals and bugs solely goal the neck? Is a neck extra scrumptious for an animal or an insect than different elements of the physique? How do they keep away from the ears, the nostril, the lips and different fatty areas on the physique? What animal solely targets the neck? I’m unfamiliar with any animal that does so.

“The truth that that’s provided as any kind of rationalization is incredulous, ridiculous and once more, doubtful at finest. It doesn’t add up. As a precept, you have got to take a look at one thing like that with a better stage of scrutiny as a result of of the historic precedent.

“Provided that this can be a Black man and that is in the South, I would like a proof as to the place that pores and skin went. If it was bitten off, how and why? Was there one thing put there to be eaten off? Did one thing occur to his neck that the one means to disguise it or masks what was carried out is to take away the flesh on the neck?

There wants to be a solution – was he strangled? The medical expert mentioned he can’t decide.”

Alonzo Brooks’ physique has just lately been exhumed by the FBI for additional examination.

