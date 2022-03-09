Vitali Klitschko, the former world boxing champion who is mayor of Kiev: “I promised that if my country needed me, I would give my life”

Former world boxing champion Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kiev (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

The attack by Russian forces on the territory of Ukraine unleashed a war and the main objective of President Vladimir Putin seems to be to take control of Ukraine as soon as possible. Kiev, a city whose mayor is former world boxing champion Vitali Kitschko.

The former boxer, who had a successful career, in which he obtained 45 victories -41 were by KO- in a total of 47 presentations-, was elected to the position in 2014; but faced with this difficult scenario, he decided to enlist in the army to join the resistance against the Russian attacks.

In dialogue with the French chain BFMTVthe president referred to the difficult situation in his country, thanked the French government for its support and maintained that this fight is “for democracy in Europe”, since Putin’s plan is to “rebuild the USSR”.

“I would like to thank the French government for their support. Putin wants to take Kiev to control the country. Our entire country, at the political level. Ukraine must be supported with humanitarian aid in this difficult period ”, the former champion of the World Boxing Council, the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization began his account. And then he added: “We are fighting for Ukraine, but also we are fighting for democracy in Europe. Many people ask us why there is this war. The reason is clear: Ukraine has decided to become a member of the European Union while Putin wants to rebuild the USSR, the Russian Empire”.

Along the same lines, he revealed that “Kiev is an outpost” for the invading military forces. And he noted: “Some are fighting when they never thought they would take up arms. I met doctors, actors and musicians who take up arms. They do not want to leave but to defend their city. The Russians did not expect such support from our citizens.”

Although he maintained that “We still have electricity, water, heating. Some roads still allow you to leave the city”warned that “the sirens sound twenty times a day” and that “major clashes are taking place on the outskirts of the city, thousands of people have lost their lives.”

In another passage of the interview, the mayor of Kiev called for the unity of his people. “It’s no secret that Kiev is Putin’s target. He wants to control the capital. That’s why they are trying to surround Kiev. But soldiers are good fighters. Thousands of people have lost their lives. It is not easy, but we defend our families, our houses. We feel very patriotic. They want to defend our city. I am optimistic. The city is not just buildings, it is also its people. People don’t want to be slaves”, he remarked.

“I promised as a soldier that if my country needed my life, I would give my life for my country. And I’ll do it. I am here at home and I am ready to fight for my country with the Ukrainian citizens”, outlined the former heavyweight, who reported that before the war, Kiev had 3.5 million inhabitants, a figure that was reduced to less than 2 million. “Most of the women and children are gone,” he explained.

Vitali Klitschko in his time as a boxer (Photo: AP)

