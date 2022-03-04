Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev who was a world boxing champion and faces the most difficult fight of his life

The Klitschko brothers are a legend of Ukrainian boxing. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The two men were always shown together. And when The Associated Press took a picture of them mayor’s office from the besieged city of Kievon Ukrainewere immediately recognized by boxing fans. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschkosons of a Soviet major general and former heavyweight champions, face the toughest fight of their lives.

In the world of boxing, when one was in the ring the other assisted him in the corner. Now they are fighting like they never imagined. And the prize this time is not a flashy belt, but the survival of his country. Vitali Klitschko heads the city as mayor of Kiev. And his younger brother is second in command.

“I will defend Kiev with weapons in hand”, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital had said in an interview given to the AFP news agency. It is that the former world heavyweight boxing champion, who had a sports career with 45 wins (41 by knockout) and two losses he was willing to exchange his jacket for a military uniform when the Russian invasion of his country began. “I always train. I am still in constant training as a former officer and head of territorial defense. I know how to use almost all weapons”, were his words when the war in eastern Europe began to take shape.

“We understand that Russia has one of the most powerful armies in the world.“, but “any aggressor has to know: Invading Ukraine will generate a very high cost, because we will not give up”, the 50-year-old former athlete, two meters tall and with an energetic attitude, had emphasized.

The former boxer never hid his disappointment with Germany, where he trained as a boxer. In his eyes, the German state “it blocks the deliveries of some weapons, planned in the framework of the cooperation of the Eastern European country with NATO”. “In such a critical moment, it is difficult to understand why weapons are not handed over or Germany blocks deliveries of defensive weapons”, said the Kiev official, who has held the post since 2014.

Vitali Klitschko against the Pole Albert Sosnowski in one of the most remembered fights of his sports career. Photo: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File photo

Brothers Klitschko They make a formidable pair, ready to do whatever it takes to defend their country. So far this does not include armed combat, but both made it clear that they will go out to fight in the streets if necessary. In a vast Ukrainian boxing community, the protagonists know that they are not alone.

The two-time Olympic champion Vasily Lomachenko, and that many consider the best pound for pound in the world, quickly flew home from Greece to immediately put on military uniform. And away from the ring, now he stands out as member of a defense battalion. Even in your profile Facebook published a photograph in which he can be seen with a Assault rifle slung over shoulder near Odessa. The Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion he is trained and armed, ”said the text of the photo.

The current heavyweight champion also joined the cause. Oleksandr Usyk returned home from London when he learned of the first Russian attacks and instead of preparing for a possible rematch against Anthony Joshuatrains to fight the Russians in his homeland.

Both will possibly lose millions of dollars: in the case of Usykis the biggest bag of his career against Joshua. But defending a title and defending a country are two completely different matters. In the last hours, Usyk posed with an automatic rifle, flanked by three armed combatants from the security force Territorial Defense of Kiev. He is another of the protagonists who left the gloves for the weapons.

They are all great fighters with a great legacy in the ring. When Wladimir Klitschko last fought in 2017engaged in an exciting match with Joshua in view of 90,000 people in the stadium Wembley in London. And people still talk about how Vitaly Klitschko almost beat Lennox Lewis in their heavyweight matchup at Los Angeles in 2003 and that it ended only because the ring doctor stopped the fight because the Ukrainian he could no longer see because of the blood covering his face.

Neither fighter was backing down with the gloves and they show no signs of doing so now despite the odds. Unfortunately this is war and not sport. There are no referees, the rules are few and confusing, and the weapons are lethal. Still, as Russian forces continue to threaten Kiev, the brothers try to keep their spirits up. However, Vitaly Klitschko warned about a imminent humanitarian crisis because food and medicine supplies are running out in your city. “Right now, the most important issue is to defend the country”, said the mayor before the microphones of the agency AP.

All of them will remain alert for a historic defense. As do thousands of brave Ukrainians. The courage that the former boxers are showing in this moment of high tension is far superior to what they showed in the ring. Given their backgrounds, it is not surprising that they are willing to shed their blood defending their country. They are fighters and they are going through the most important fight of their lives.

