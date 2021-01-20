Vitamin String Quartet Streams Soar 350% Since “Bridgerton” Release

As the most popular present on Netflix, “Bridgerton” which has attracted over 63 million viewers has resulted within the Vitamin String Quartet seeing an enormous a spike of their music streams.

Apart from lush units and lovely costumes, the present’s music is a standout. Composer Kris Bowers is accountable for the present’s music, however when it got here to including a contemporary twist, music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas known as on the group to provide it that modernity that creator Chris Van Dusen was in search of.

Since the discharge of the “Bridgerton” soundtrack, Vitamin String Quartet (aka VSQ) has seen a 350% enhance in streams throughout DSPs and grown month-to-month listeners by over 50% on Spotify and Amazon Music. “Bridgerton” is at present the No. 1 soundtrack album on iTunes and No. 5 total.

The Los Angeles based mostly group, well-known for his or her rock tributes characteristic within the sequence with classical covers of recent pop hits, together with Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Subsequent”, Maroon 5’s “Women Like You”, Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” and Billie Eilish’s “Dangerous Man.” Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Goals” additionally options in a single sequence, reimagined for the present; the Eilish cowl is used throughout a ballroom sequence.

The group additionally impressed Bowers, who mentioned, “In episode 5, we did a canopy of this piece by an artist named Celeste, and that was impressed by the string quartet. For that, we used a cellist named Hillary Smith, who I went to high school with, and we recorded ‘Unusual.’”

Vitamin String Quartet has reached a mainstream, world viewers regardless of so many individuals working from dwelling and weddings postponed. Take heed to the rating from ‘Bridgerton’ (Covers from the Netflix Authentic Collection) under: