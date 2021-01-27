Viu Uploads ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ as Korean Original Series

The mad scramble by Asian streamers and broadcasters to safe Korean TV drama content material continued with the announcement by Viu that it’s poised to ship one other authentic collection.

The Hong Kong-based pan-Asian streamer is poised to launch interval romantic drama “River Where the Moon Rises” on Feb. 15, 2021. In Korea, will probably be broadcast by KBS2 from the identical date.

“River Where the Moon Rises” is produced by established South Korean manufacturing home Victory Contents. The collection is directed by Yun Sang Ho (“Kingmaker: The Change of Future,” “Saimdang, Memoirs of Colours”) will direct from a screenplay by Han Ji Hoon (“Temptation,” “Ladies of 9.9 Billion”).

The story is customized from a bit of the “On Dal” Korean folktale recorded in “The Historical past of the Three Kingdoms,” tome some 900 years in the past. It focuses on Princess Pyeonggang, who was raised as a soldier, and her romance with On Dal, the son of certainly one of her generals. Lead roles go to Kim So Hyun (“Love Alarm”) and Ji Soo (“My First Love”).After the troopers specific shock {that a} lady needs to be concerned in issues of state, the Empress and the normal are assassinated. The princess and On Dal group as much as uncover the kingdom’s plots and conspiracies.

Viu, which operates a fremium mannequin, with each ad-supported and paid subscription tiers, operates in 16 markets in Asia, the Center East and Africa. It claimed over 36 million month-to-month lively customers as of June final yr.

Although it has since broadened its roster, Viu loved early success by getting a head begin on different streamers in the quest to ship Korean TV drama to Asian audiences. In latest weeks rival Netflix has stated that it’s going to open two bodily manufacturing websites in South Korea. Equally, Chinese language streamer iQIYI not too long ago introduced its first Korean authentic collection manufacturing, which it hopes will assist it join with audiences in Southeast Asia.

“With an distinctive script and wonderful expertise, River Where the Moon Rises is to not be missed.” stated Virginia Lim, Viu’s chief content material officer.

Different Korean exhibits on Viu embody “True Magnificence” and “Mr. Queen.” Upcoming are “The Penthouse 2,” “Mouse,” “Luca” and “Expensive M.”