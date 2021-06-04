Symbol Supply : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK OBEROICOVID19: Vivek Oberoi steps up to spice up aid efforts, contributes to fundraiser



As India grapples with serious smartly being crisis, celebrities were attempting to carry awareness about dealing with it. From providing foods supplies, oxygen concentrators, safe haven, to financial lend a hand, many celebrities are helping and achieving out to the parents in need. Now, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who has been throughout the limelight because of his philanthropic paintings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has now not too way back contributed to a fundraiser to lend a hand people who are suffering from the deadly virus.

His latest initiative I Am Oxygen Guy, at the side of Dr Vivek Bindra, has been the discuss of the town, and other people from during were contributing to the fundraiser to lend a hand other people fight the tough cases. However now not many would know that Vivek himself has long past ahead and donated Rs 25 lakhs to the cause.

All over an instance for I Am Oxygen Guy now not too way back, Dr Bindra published the said reality. He unfolded about Vivek donating Rs 25 lakh for the fundraiser.

Vivek has been leaving no stone unturned to be sure that everyone suffering from COVID-19 in this 2d wave gets the fitting clinical attention. The initiative of I Am Oxygen Guy has been arrange and is operating, and maintaining a 200-bed loose COVID health facility in Delhi, which has already stored more than 1000 lives.

Along side Dr Bindra, the ‘Yuva’ actor is attempting to be sure that India is completely equipped medically for the 3rd wave of the deadly virus.

But even so this, he has backed lots of of loose coronary middle surgeries for deficient children. He has stored more than 2.5 lakh, underprivileged youngsters, from maximum cancers.

He has moreover stored over 2200 little women from teen prostitution, of whom over 50 are studying in a foreign country as we discuss on scholarships. He started with philanthropy in truth early and donated all of the money earned from his first salary for the movie ‘Corporate’ within the path of the middle surgical process of an underprivileged more youthful girl.

Oberoi has moreover been operating with Most cancers Sufferers Help Affiliation to feed 3000 underprivileged children who’re preventing maximum cancers.

In the meantime, at the professional front, the actor is at the moment working on his production ventures, ‘Rosie: Saffron Bankruptcy’ and ‘Iti: Can You Clear up your Personal Homicide’. ‘Rosie’ will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV megastar Shweta Tiwari.

