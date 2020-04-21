Vivendi Acquires 10.6% Stake in French Media Group Lagardere – Variety

Vivendi, the mum or dad firm of Canal Plus Group and Common Music Group, has acquired a 10.6% stake in Lagardere, the troubled French media conglomerate helmed by Arnaud Lagardère.

“This acquisition is a long-term monetary funding reflecting Vivendi’s confidence in the longer term prospects of the French group, which enjoys worldwide management positions in its companies, and which, like many

others, is experiencing troublesome occasions for the time being,” mentioned Vivendi in a launch.

Vivendi can also be stepping in at an important time for Arnaud Lagardere, who’s searching for allies to tackle the corporate’s main shareholder Amber Capital. The enterprise has a 16.42% stake in the producer-distributor and reportedly needs Lagardere out, amid alleged makes an attempt to take management of the supervisory board. The following board assembly will happen on Might 5.

Vivendi lately accomplished the sale of 10% of Common Music Group (UMG) for an enterprise worth of €30 billion ($32.5 billion) to a consortium led by Tencent.

Vivendi on Monday posted 4.4% income progress on a set forex foundation to €3.87 billion ($4.2 billion) for the interval from January to March. The enterprise mentioned its revenues for the primary three months of 2020 had been “little affected” by the implications of COVID-19, although the pandemic solely grew to become progressively worse in France from early March.

Vivendi’s income progress for the primary quarter primarily stemmed from the expansion of UMG and Canal Plus Group. UMG’s revenues had been €1.77 billion ($1.92 billion), up 12.7% on a continuing forex foundation in comparison with the primary quarter of 2019. In the meantime, Canal Plus Group’s revenues had been €1.37 billion ($1.49 billion), up 1% on a continuing forex foundation.

Lagardere is the mum or dad firm of Lagardère Studios (Damien Chazelle’s Netflix sequence “The Eddy”), an expansive French TV producer-distributor comprising 27 firms, together with the Spanish banner Boomerang, which owns rights to quite a lot of fashionable U.S. animated TV reveals.

Lagardere Studios has been available on the market for a while however has struggled to discover a purchaser. The corporate reportedly needs $216 million for Lagardere Studios.