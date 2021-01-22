Vivendi Acquires Stake in Spanish-Language Publishing Group Prisa

Vivendi, the mum or dad firm of Canal Plus and Common Music Group, has acquired a 7.6% stake in Prisa, one of many Spanish-speaking world’s largest media teams, which owns El Pais newspaper, amongst different property.

The deal is a part of “Vivendi’s ongoing technique to develop into a worldwide chief in content material, media and communications, whereas extending its entry to the Spanish-speaking markets in Europe, Latin America and U.S Hispanics,” stated Vivendi in a press release. Vivendi additionally stated its technique was aligned with that of Prisa so far as creating academic subscription providers, in addition to information and leisure content material.

Moreover El Pais, Prisa additionally owns Santillana, Cadena SER, Radio Caracol, AS and Los 40 Principales, amongst others. Prisa is current in 24 international locations.

Vivendi has been ramping up its place in the publishing subject in the final couple of years with the acquisition of Editis, a distinguished French-language publishing group, and lately purchased a 26.7% stake in Lagardere, a publishing and retail group whose high property embrace Hachette Livre, which ranks as the biggest publishing firm in France and the world’s third largest commerce and academic writer.

Only a few months in the past, Vivendi entered unique negotiations with Gruner + Jahr/Bertelsmann to accumulate 100% of Prisma Media, a number one publishing group in France.

Vivendi is already positioned in Spanish-language markets by way of Bambu Producciones, a thriving Spanish manufacturing firm, and Gameloft, the online game studio based mostly in Barcelona. Vivendi additionally manages ticketing providers in Spain, whereas its IP and licensing enterprise can be lively in the Hispanic markets, stated the corporate.

Despite the pandemic, Vivendi noticed its consolidated revenues go up by 2.4% to €11.6 billion ($13.7 billion) through the first 9 months of 2020, and up 1.3 % through the third quarter.