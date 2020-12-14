Vivendi in Negotiations to Acquire Prisma Media

Vivendi, the mother or father firm of Canal Plus and Common Music Group, has entered unique negotiations with Gruner + Jahr/Bertelsmann to purchase 100% of Prisma Media, a number one publishing group in France.

“This acquisition would completely match with Vivendi’s technique as a number one media, content material and communications group, complementing the scope of its present actions,” mentioned Vivendi in a launch. The corporate mentioned the pact would additionally “provide fascinating alternatives for cooperation inside the Group and growth of the high-quality Prisma Media publications.”

Vivendi has ramped up its place in the publishing subject in the final couple of years with the acquisition of the Editis, a outstanding French-language publishing group, and lately purchased a 26.7% stake in Lagardere, a publishing and retail group whose prime belongings embrace Hachette Livre, the biggest publishing firm in France and the world’s third largest commerce and academic writer.

The cope with Prisma stays topic to regulatory approval and session with consultant our bodies, and the finalization of authorized documentation.

Prisma Media is energetic in the print and digital landscapes with 20 key main journal manufacturers, from Femme Actuelle to GEO, in addition to Capital, Gala and Télé-Loisirs. The group’s manufacturers attain 42 million folks in France each month, by means of subscriptions or on-line content material. Prisma Media is a subsidiary of Gruner + Jahr, a part of the Bertelsmann group.

Earlier this yr, Vivendi additionally took half in Banijay Group’s takeover of Endemol Shine and now owns a 32.9% share in the merged entity, which ranks as the biggest non-U.S. tv producer-distributor.

Over the weekend, Italian prosecutors indicted Vivendi’s former chairman Vincent Bolloré and present CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine in a probe over alleged market manipulation stemming from authorized wrangling prompted by Vivendi and Mediaset‘s botched 2016 pay-TV deal.

Vivendi noticed its consolidated revenues go up by 2.4% to €11.6 billion ($14.1 billion) in the course of the first 9 months of 2020, and up 1.3 % in the course of the third quarter.