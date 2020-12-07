Vivendi’s Shareholder Securities Fraud Lawsuit Delayed to Early 2021

The French trial for Vivendi’s shareholder securities fraud lawsuit is anticipated to kick off early subsequent 12 months. The industrial courtroom of Paris had initially set a Dec. 8 trial date, however will quickly announce a brand new date that might probably fall in January, Selection has discovered.

Vivendi, the Paris-based dad or mum firm of Common Music Group and Canal Plus Group, will probably be going through 71 worldwide shareholders who assert claims of roughly $1.2 billion.

The alleged fraud occurred in 2000 and 2001 when Vivendi was being led by CEO Jean-Marie Messier, the flamboyant businessman who almost bankrupted the corporate after a sequence of debt-fuelled acquisitions, notably Canal Plus and the $46 billion takeover of Seagram, then the proprietor of Common Music and Common Studios.

Vivendi beforehand confronted a securities class motion litigation within the U.S. in 2002, which resulted in a trial victory for the shareholders in 2010. Vivendi was discovered responsible of hiding the true state of its monetary well being and liquidity issues and was ordered to pay $78 million. Vivendi appealed the decision however misplaced once more.

The shareholder securities fraud lawsuit in France entails giant public pension funds, mutual funds and worldwide asset managers within the U.Ok., Germany and U.S., in addition to Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Eire and Spain, amongst different nations.

Messier, who was compelled to resign from Vivendi in 2002, was placed on trial in France in 2011, and was discovered responsible of misappropriation of firm funds and divulging deceptive info when he headed Vivendi.

He appealed the choice, and in 2014, the courtroom overturned Messier’s conviction on prices of deceptive buyers, solely upholding the fees for misuse of company funds.