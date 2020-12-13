Vivendi’s Vincent Bollore Indicted in Probe Over Mediaset Dispute

Italian prosecutors have indicted Vivendi’s former chairman Vincent Bolloré and present CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine in a probe over alleged market manipulation stemming from authorized wrangling prompted by Vivendi and Mediaset‘s botched 2016 pay-TV deal.

Bollore and De Puyfontaine had been positioned beneath investigation in Milan in 2017 after Mediaset filed a go well with claiming they plotted to drive down the corporate’s share worth by premeditating to dishonor their 2016 deal to purchase Mediaset’s Mediaset Premium pay-TV unit, after which allegedly used the devaluation brought on by the botched deal to raid Mediaset inventory.

Underneath Italian legislation, an indictment doesn’t suggest guilt. Nor does it essentially imply that Bollore and De Puyfontaine will stand trial.

Vivendi in a press release on Saturday denied wrongdoing, claiming its present and former executives are “both extraneous to these allegations or have acted in full compliance with the legislation.” The assertion added that Bolloré and De Puyfontaine’s attorneys “have already expressed full willingness to offer the mandatory clarifications earlier than the prosecutor’s workplace takes a call, being assured that the choice would be the closure of the proceedings with out costs.”

There was no remark from Mediaset.

Vivendi, which is the Paris-based dad or mum firm of Common Music Group and pay-TV operator Canal Plus Group, in 2016 abruptly pulled out of a partnership settlement to purchase Mediaset Premium in a share swap valued at about €893 million ($1.08 billion). Mediaset sued for breach of contract, claiming damages then estimated at €50 million ($56.6 million) per 30 days — stemming from the drop in share worth — for each month of delay.

After pulling out of the Mediaset Premium pay-TV deal Vivendi snapped up an virtually 30% stake in Mediaset, changing into the corporate’s second shareholder after the household of former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, founding father of the Italian TV conglomerate, which holds a 44% stake in the corporate by their holding firm Fininvest.

Since Vivendi swooped down on its inventory, Mediaset has managed to have most of Vivendi’s voting rights frozen on antitrust grounds citing Italian media cross-ownership legal guidelines, as Vivendi additionally owns a big chunk of Telecom Italia.

Vivendi in its assertion on Saturday mentioned they’ve filed a criticism with the European Fee in opposition to Italy over this legislation, which Vivendi claims is a “blatant infringement of EU legislation.”