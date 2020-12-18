Vivian Cannon Named Head of Drama Development at Universal Television

Vivian Cannon has been upped to the pinnacle of Universal Television’s drama growth unit, moving into the position beforehand held by now-president Erin Underhill.

Underhill was elevated to president of the Universal Studio Group’s TV arm following Pearlena Igbokwe’s ascent to chairman of Universal Studio Group in September.

Calling Cannon “sharp, passionate and tenacious,” Underhill praised the exec’s deep bench of expertise relationships and management expertise in an electronic mail to Universal TV workers.

Cannon first got here on board Universal TV in 2017 as senior vice chairman of drama growth. A veteran tv producer, Cannon has labored on pilots and sequence for HBO, Showtime, NBC, ABC and FX, shepherding NBC’s “New Amsterdam” and CBS’ “The Equalizer,” amongst different sequence.

Underhill’s full memo to workers could be learn under:

I’m thrilled to announce that Vivian Cannon has been promoted to Govt Vice President, Drama Development, at Universal Television.

Anybody who’s had the pleasure of working with Vivian is aware of how sharp, passionate and tenacious she is. She brings a wealth of expertise relationships from her producing days, and a love for all types of storytelling – particularly podcasts! She is a strategic thinker, a inventive packager, and a tireless champion for various voices. Vivian’s innate drive and management expertise will assist UTV proceed to increase its drama attain on this aggressive and ever-evolving TV panorama.

In Vivian’s latest tenure as Senior Vice President in UTV’s drama division, she has been a driving drive on tasks together with NBC’s hit sequence “New Amsterdam” (just lately renewed for 3 seasons) and the upcoming CBS drama “The Equalizer” (premiering after the Tremendous Bowl). Earlier, as a TV producer, she produced pilots and sequence for HBO, Showtime, NBC, ABC and FX, amongst others. She was govt producer on the AMC drama “Preacher” and developed and produced the pilot. She additionally executive-produced Showtime’s “The Large C,” which received an AFI Award and was Golden Globe nominated.

Please be part of me in congratulating Vivian on this much-deserved promotion!

Erin