Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya To Play Her Daughter in ‘Kill Invoice’ Sequel – Variety

In a brand new interview with NME, Vivica A. Fox revealed her hopes for a 3rd version of the “Kill Invoice” franchise and is aware of precisely who she desires to be its star: Zendaya.

Fox performed Vernita Inexperienced, who was brutally murdered by Uma Thurman’s The Bride in the opening scene of “Kill Invoice: Vol. 1.”

Director Quentin Tarantino has been hinting at the potential of “Kill Invoice: Vol. 3” for some time, outlining that the brand new installment would star Inexperienced’s daughter on a journey to avenge her mom’s dying.

“The star will likely be Vernita Inexperienced’s [Fox’s] daughter, Nikki,” Tarantino advised Leisure Weekly in a 2004 interview. “I’ve already obtained the entire mythology: Sofie Fatale [Julie Dreyfus] will get all of Bill’s cash. She’ll increase Nikki, who’ll tackle the Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge each bit as a lot because the Bride deserved hers.”

A revenge plot is completely arrange in the primary version, with The Bride having a direct interplay with Nikki after murdering her mom.

“It was not my intention to do that in entrance of you. For that I’m sorry,” The Bride says to Nikki. “However you possibly can take my phrase for it, your mom had it coming. Whenever you develop up, for those who nonetheless really feel uncooked about it, I’ll be ready.”

Though the character of younger Nikki was beforehand performed by Ambrosia Kelley, Fox mentioned that Zendaya would make an incredible casting determination for a extra grown-up model.

“So I went, Zendaya! How scorching would that be? And that will in all probability inexperienced mild this challenge,” Fox advised NME. “Her and Uma are each very tall, and it will simply be kick-butt, and I like her.”

Fox is hoping that getting Zendaya on board would give Tarantino a push to get began on Vol. 3.

“Hopefully now we are able to put that out, like ‘Tarantino, forged Zendaya!’ And spark his curiosity to place it on the quick monitor,” Fox mentioned.

If Tarantino decides to make “Kill Invoice: Vol. 3,” it may doubtlessly be his final movie, as he has typically mentioned that he plans to retire after his tenth challenge. “As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood,” which launched in 2019, was the administrators’ ninth function movie.