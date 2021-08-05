‘Vivo’ Director Kirk DeMicco Main points Making Lin-Manuel Miranda Animated Musical In ‘At the back of The Display’ Episode

Director Kirk DeMicco discusses new animated musical Vivo, that includes authentic songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a brand new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s At the back of the Display collection. Vivo shall be launched Aug 6 on Netflix.

Produced via Sony Footage Animation, the film observe Vivo, a kinkajou voiced via Miranda, who performs track in a full of life Havana sq. along with his cherished proprietor Andrés, voiced via Juan de Marcos González. But if tragedy moves, Vivo realizes he should to find his approach to Miami to ship a love track from Andres to the well-known singer Marta Sandoval, voiced via Gloria Estefan. DeMicco co-wrote the screenplay with Quiara Alegria Hudes (Within the Heights).

On this dialog, DeMicco talks about making Vivo with Miranda, in addition to running with collaborators together with mythical cinematographer Roger Deakins, who served as digital marketing consultant. He additionally described the affect from analysis journeys to Cuba and Miami, the nature design and naturally Miranda’s new songs.

He additionally stocks that he met Estefan in New York on the premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the place he first advised her about Vivo. “She used to be so heat and great,” he relates. “We reached out after that and he or she learn the script and appeared on the designs and heard the songs. … We’re so thankful that she stated ‘sure.’”

