VIXX’s Agency Announces It Has Taken Legal Action Against Libel And Malicious Comments

Jellyfish Leisure has offered an replace on the standing of its authorized motion on behalf of VIXX.

This previous spring, the company declared its intention to take authorized motion in opposition to malicious feedback and the spreading of false details about VIXX.

On September 11, Jellyfish Leisure introduced that it had filed a authorized criticism by way of the next official assertion:

Howdy. That is Jellyfish Leisure. First, we wish to thank all of the followers who’ve been giving their love and help to VIXX. We beforehand introduced that we’d take authorized motion in opposition to malicious on-line posts about our artist VIXX. Accordingly, we at the moment are informing you of the standing of our lawsuit in opposition to such malicious posts that contain the libel and defamation of VIXX. By our company’s steady monitoring, in addition to stories made by followers, we gathered proof; and thru our regulation agency Jeongyul LLC, we have now filed a criticism with the authorities. Utilizing this [evidence] as a basis, the authorities will probably be investigating the suspects. Our company will proceed to take agency authorized motion with out negotiation or leniency in response to any malicious habits that defames the character of our artist VIXX sooner or later as nicely. By steady monitoring, we’ll do our utmost to guard our artists. Thanks to everybody who all the time helps and cares for VIXX. Thanks.

Supply (1)