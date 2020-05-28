VIXX’s Hyuk And Nam Bo Ra Confirmed As Leads For New Film

VIXX’s Hyuk and actress Nam Bo Ra have been confirmed for an upcoming film named “Croissant” (literal title).

“Croissant” tells the story of youth who discover themselves at a divide between actuality and ideality as they pursue their goals.

Nam Bo Ra shall be enjoying the function of Sung Eun, a passionate pastry chef and proprietor of a bakery with a heat coronary heart. Nam Bo Ra boasts a lengthly record of drama credit and has beforehand appeared in movies “Sunny” (2011), “Don’t Cry Mommy” (2012), and “The Suspect” (2013), and is anticipated to deliver an in depth portrayal to her character within the upcoming film.

VIXX’s Hyuk is taking over the function of Gong Hui Joon, a personality with brilliant vitality who fights for his goals even amid the tough realities of his state of affairs. Hyuk has beforehand appeared in movies “Chasing” (2016) and “Joyful Collectively” (2018) and dramas “Particular Legal guidelines of Romance” (2017) and “The Nice Present” (2019), and is about to as soon as once more put his abilities as an actor on show.

“Croissant” shall be led by director Jo Sung Kyu of the movies “Second Half” (2010), “Heaven Is Solely Open to the Single” (2012), “The Winter of the Yr Was Heat” (2012), and “The Talent of Remarriage” (2019).

The movie is about to start taking pictures in June.

Within the meantime, watch Hyuk in “Particular Legal guidelines of Romance” right here:

