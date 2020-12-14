General News

VIXX’s Hyuk Announces Return With Exciting New Collab + Drops 1st Teaser

December 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Mark your calendars: VIXX’s Hyuk is returning with new music!

On December 14 at midnight KST, Hyuk formally introduced that he could be releasing a brand new music simply in time for the vacation season.

Entitled “Camellia Flower” (literal translation), Hyuk’s new music will probably be a collaboration with singer-songwriter and rewowned guitarist Jukjae.

Hyuk additionally unveiled his first teaser picture for the upcoming observe, which will probably be launched on December 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

Hyuk can also be at present gearing as much as maintain his very first on-line live performance “2020 HYUK LIVE TODAY” on December 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for Hyuk and Jukjae’s new music?

Watch Hyuk in his romantic comedy drama “Gaduri Restaurant” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.