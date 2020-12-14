VIXX’s Hyuk Announces Return With Exciting New Collab + Drops 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars: VIXX’s Hyuk is returning with new music!
On December 14 at midnight KST, Hyuk formally introduced that he could be releasing a brand new music simply in time for the vacation season.
Entitled “Camellia Flower” (literal translation), Hyuk’s new music will probably be a collaboration with singer-songwriter and rewowned guitarist Jukjae.
Hyuk additionally unveiled his first teaser picture for the upcoming observe, which will probably be launched on December 22 at 6 p.m. KST.
Hyuk can also be at present gearing as much as maintain his very first on-line live performance “2020 HYUK LIVE TODAY” on December 27 at 9 p.m. KST.
Are you excited for Hyuk and Jukjae’s new music?
Watch Hyuk in his romantic comedy drama “Gaduri Restaurant” with English subtitles beneath!
