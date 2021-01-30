VIXX’s Hyuk Talks About Juggling Acting And Music + Describes The Lifetime Job He Wants To Have

VIXX’s Hyuk lately participated in an interview to speak about his new movie “Croissant.”

“Croissant” is a youth melodrama a couple of patissier who’s passionate concerning the job she loves and a civil service examination scholar who doesn’t have any goals. Hyuk stars as Hee Joon, the directionless scholar who has had the misfortune of all his firms going out of enterprise as quickly as he began working there. Because of this, he decides to review for the civil service examination, figuring that this can be a job that may’t exit of enterprise.

Hyuk stated, “Hee Joon is a sort of character that I’ve by no means performed earlier than. He’s very timid and shy and doesn’t have a variety of self-confidence. It felt recent to attempt on a character like this. I took on the function pondering that he may inspire different youths of their 20s and 30s who don’t have something particular they need to do however are within the technique of discovering their dream.”

He added, “My very own character is the exact opposite of Hee Joon’s. I knew what I wished to do since I used to be a child and went straight for my debut. I’m nonetheless working on the trail I selected. I’m the proactive sort, so I’m fully totally different from Hee Joon.”

About working with Nam Bo Ra, he stated, “She is at all times overflowing with power, so she gave us all a lift on set. Even when it was sizzling and tiring, I used to be capable of have enjoyable due to her. It was the identical with the director. Since we’re in the identical company, we have been capable of change opinions about performing and issues from the very begin of manufacturing.”

Requested to explain his “perpetually” job, or the job he needs to have for the remainder of his life, Hyuk stated, “I feel that expressing one thing or giving inspiration to others will likely be my ‘perpetually’ job. If it’s music, it’s music, and if it’s performing, it’s performing. I can’t say something extra particular than that. The ‘foremost’ job may change relying on the scenario. However from a outcomes perspective, I need to give different individuals a way of therapeutic or affect by what I do. I feel that would be the job I’ve for the remainder of my life. The query is in what areas I can do this greatest.”

He shared that he intends to maintain juggling performing and music and stated, “I’m nonetheless missing in a variety of areas on the subject of expressing issues and influencing individuals. There are a variety of ranges that I’ve to climb, so I’m beginning one after the other. I’ve completed music for a very long time, and it’s a part of my each day life now. I need to specific what I can and provides individuals what affect I can. I don’t need to lose both of them. I’ve a variety of curiosity in lots of issues. I used to be taking a look at my music video ‘Camellia‘ when realized that even the garments, the story, and the composition of a music video might ship a message. If a chance arises, I’d prefer to attempt to unfold this affect and therapeutic by a private YouTube channel.”

Try Hyuk within the net drama “Gaduri Restaurant” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)