VIXX’s Ken And Woo Do Hwan Shine In First Photos From The Military

VIXX’s Ken and Woo Do Hwan appear to be adjusting properly to army life!

On July 20, military coaching facilities launched images of troopers who enlisted on July 6, giving followers their first glimpse of Ken and Woo Do Hwan in uniform.

Ken might be seen posing together with his fellow troopers, together with his actual title Lee Jae Hwan written on his title tag. Forward of his enlistment, Ken had written a letter to followers saying that he can be enlisting and turning into part of the army band. He’s the third member of VIXX to enlist following N and Leo.

Woo Do Hwan may also be seen posing together with his fellow troopers, carrying a beret and uniform as he fortunately poses for the digital camera. He joined the 15th Infantry Division on the new recruit coaching heart in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province after saying in a letter that he can be enlisting.

