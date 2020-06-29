VIXX’s Ken Announces Military Enlistment Date In Heartfelt Letter To His Fans

VIXX’s Ken has formally introduced the date of his upcoming army enlistment.

Though the idol had beforehand confirmed that he could be enlisting someday in July, he has now revealed that the precise date can be July 6. Like his bandmate N, who grew to become the primary member of VIXX to enlist in March 2019, Ken can be enlisting as a member of the army band.

A consultant of his company Jellyfish Leisure acknowledged, “VIXX’s Ken can be enlisting on July 6. As a consequence of security causes, we is not going to be publicly asserting the situation and time of his enlistment.”

Earlier than the company’s official announcement, Ken first shared the information along with his followers by means of a handwritten letter posted on VIXX’s fancafe. He wrote, “I don’t know the place to begin or the best way to say this. After I consider all of you, all I really feel is gratitude.”

“I lately utilized to the army band,” he went on, “and since I handed the examination, I can be leaving to meet my responsibility to guard the nation on July 6.”

“I’ll work onerous all through my army service whereas considering of the moments that gave me energy throughout my actions [as a singer], so please be nicely, care for your well being, and keep completely happy till my return,” wrote Ken. “You have to have been stunned by this sudden information, however I wished to inform you myself, which is why I made a decision to write down this letter. I’ve felt actually grateful to all of you [up until now], and I’ll proceed to be grateful sooner or later; I’ve actually beloved you, and I’ll proceed to like you sooner or later.”

Ken would be the third member of VIXX to enlist within the army, following N and Leo.

We want Ken all the most effective throughout his upcoming service!

