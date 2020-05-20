VIXX’s Ken Talks About His 1st Solo Album, Military Enlistment, And More

In a latest interview, VIXX’s Ken opened up about his solo debut.

His first solo mini album “Greeting” will convey varied feelings by his melodious voice, and the title monitor is named “Only for a second.”

When requested about how he feels about releasing a solo album eight years after his debut, he mentioned, “I’m making my official solo debut after eight years, so I really feel nervous and pressured, however I’m excited and completely happy to suppose that this album can be crammed with songs that I sang on my own. It might be missing, however I’d respect it should you loved it and listened to it lots.”

Introducing his title monitor, Ken defined, “The title monitor ‘Only for a second’ is in regards to the facets of affection and separation that everybody has skilled at the least as soon as. It’s a ballad that options excessive notes, delicate and emotional vocals, and highly effective string [instruments], and it is possible for you to to additional expertise the ambiance of the music should you watch the stage.”

Concerning the half he centered on essentially the most, he shared, “Because it’s my first solo album, I wished to do all the things effectively and present all the things correctly. What I centered on essentially the most was my voice. Whereas recording the songs to be featured within the album, I practiced expressing varied feelings, and I attempted to emphasise the tone of my voice and the sensation of the songs. I sang these songs hoping that my feelings could be felt by every of the lyrics, so I hope that may be conveyed to those that hearken to my music.”

Ken additionally picked his favourite music within the album. He mentioned, “It’s the fourth monitor titled ‘Meteor Bathe’ (literal translation). It’s the primary self-composed music by me and my beloved buddies. I wish to sing this music for each one in all my followers.”

When requested about what he needs to point out by his solo album, he mentioned, “Previously, what I confirmed I centered extra on the [album’s] ideas, however this time, I wish to allow you to hear my voice. I wish to present you varied forms of vocals, akin to highly effective and gentle ones.”

Ken additionally talked about his members’ reactions, saying, “They mentioned they favored all of the songs and never simply the title monitor. I used to be touched by their honest help.”

Ken shared his ideas about his navy enlistment this summer time. He mentioned, “I’m so grateful to my household, members, and followers. I believe I’ll miss them lots. I wish to make a variety of good reminiscences through the time I’ve left.”

When requested in regards to the distinction between being in musicals and performing solo, he answered, “Musicals need to be led collectively by [all the actors] for an extended time frame. If there’s something missing, we can present help for one another and sing and act with all our may on stage, however on solo phases, I’ve to pour out all the things I’ve ready in a short while.”

Ken then shared his targets for this mini album, saying, “I wish to be described as ‘Ken, an emotional vocalist you possibly can belief.’ I additionally wish to make good reminiscences with my followers.”

Lastly, he mentioned to his followers, “Thanks for supporting me for eight years. I’ll do my finest to repay your love with songs and voice. I’ll do my finest finest to make our followers shine like ‘Starlight’ (VIXX’s fan membership identify), so I hope we will proceed to stroll collectively like we at the moment are. I thanks from the underside of my coronary heart, and I really like you.”

“Greeting” can be launched on Could 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

