VIXX’s N Confirmed To Join Lee Bo Young And Kim Seo Hyung In New tvN Drama

VIXX’s N has been solid in a brand new drama!

On January 8, his company 51k confirmed, “Cha Hak Yeon [N’s real name] has been solid within the new tvN drama ‘Mine’ alongside Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung.”

“Mine” (working title) is a drama about robust and bold ladies who overcome society’s prejudices so as to discover their true selves. It’s being written by Baek Mi Kyung (“The Woman in Dignity,” “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly“) and directed by Lee Na Jung (“Love Alarm,” “Combat for My Means“).

N has been solid within the position of Han Soo Hyuk, the son of Jang Seo Hyun (performed by Kim Seo Hyung) and the eldest grandson of the chaebol group Hyowon. As a third-generation chaebol, it appears as if he has an ideal life, however he has been hiding a way of loneliness and ache after going by a painful breakup. His character will seem within the drama having simply come again from finding out overseas.

N stated in a press release, “It’s a nice honor to have the ability to work with a director, author, and senior actors whom I respect for my first undertaking after my return from obligatory army service. I will pour my coronary heart and soul into Soo Hyuk and do my greatest.”

“Mine” is about to premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

Take a look at N within the drama “Kids of No person” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)