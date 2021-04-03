VIXX’s N Receives Thoughtful Gift From Labelmate So Ji Sub

Actor So Ji Sub despatched a heat reward to the set of VIXX’s N’s upcoming tvN drama “Mine” (literal title)!

On April 1, N shared photographs of the espresso truck despatched by So Ji Sub, his labelmate at 51k. The banner on prime of the truck reads, “I’m cheering for actor Cha Hak Yeon (N’s actual identify) and all of the forged and crew!” The banner on the aspect of the truck reads, “I want tvN’s ‘Mine’ all the very best.” N wrote, “Immediately’s log_20210401. Thanks, sunbaenim.”

N joined 51k in November of final 12 months, however Jellyfish Leisure shared that he would proceed to advertise as a part of VIXX for the group’s musical actions.

He’s presently filming “Mine,” a drama starring Lee Bo Younger and Kim Search engine marketing Hyung that’s about sturdy and bold ladies who overcome the world’s prejudices to be able to discover their true selves.

