VIXX’s N To Star In Short-Form Drama For tvN’s Drama Stage 2021

VIXX’s N has confirmed one other performing undertaking!

Earlier, he had confirmed that he would seem within the upcoming tvN drama “Mine,” starring Lee Bo Younger and Kim Web optimization Hyung.

On February 5, his company, 51K, acknowledged that N had been solid in “The Honest,” one of many short-form dramas that shall be airing as a part of tvN’s Drama Stage 2021.

The tvN Drama Stage 2021 will showcase 10 short-form dramas that have been chosen throughout CJ ENM’s “O’PEN” contest exhibit for brand new screenwriters. The theme for 2021 was “tales that would occur to us quickly,” which means that every drama will sort out the large and small points that would occur to us at any second.

In “The Honest,” N will play the position of Go Do Younger. “The Honest” is a few felony who makes use of a brand new system of punishment known as the “Digital Crime Program” to kill seven individuals by reside web broadcasts. N’s character, Go Do Younger, is the felony who broadcasts the murders of his seven victims on-line. He’s chilly and able to merciless violence on the subject of his victims, however he’s additionally a crafty character who’s weak in opposition to the sturdy and powerful in opposition to the weak.

N stated, “I’m joyful to have the ability to greet you as soon as extra by a brand new undertaking. The character of Do Younger will present a unique aspect of me that individuals haven’t seen earlier than, so I felt excited as I ready to take him on. I did have a whole lot of ideas and really feel a whole lot of stress about taking over a darkish position and idea like this, however I’ll work onerous with a view to repay the viewers’ religion in me by my performing.”

The tvN Drama Stage 2021 will begin airing on March 3 at midnight KST.

