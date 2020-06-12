General News

VIXX’s Ravi Fires Back At Malicious Commenter

June 12, 2020
VIXX’s Ravi has spoken out in opposition to a malicious commenter on Twitter.

On June 12 KST, Ravi retweeted a tweet that mentioned, “Ravi’s overinflated ego is wonderful. From what I see, aside from the truth that he appears to have made some huge cash, he doesn’t look like somebody particular in any respect.”

Ravi retweeted the tweet along with his personal remark, “There is no such thing as a one who isn’t particular, everybody means the world to another person. Don’t fee me excessive or low based mostly on cash. If you wish to relieve stress by chopping different individuals down, then a minimum of do it in a spot the place those that cherish that particular person can’t see you.”

The unique tweet has now been deleted and the Twitter account made non-public.

A couple of minutes after his quote-tweet, Ravi posted the next message to his followers. “To all my followers, please benefit from the broadcast of my efficiency. We’re utilizing this treasured time to speak in an effort to make completely satisfied and enjoyable reminiscences, proper? Let’s not take pleasure in pointless feelings, and don’t fear about me both! Ship proof to my company through e mail. Thanks for watching my efficiency immediately.”

Ravi carried out on Mnet’s competitors program “Good Woman” on June 11.

Ravi beforehand spoke out in opposition to malicious commenters in April, posting examples of the feedback he had obtained and speaking overtly concerning the impact of hate feedback on celebrities’ psychological well being and asking individuals to discover a extra wholesome manner of expressing themselves.

