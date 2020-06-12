VIXX’s Ravi Fires Back At Malicious Commenter

VIXX’s Ravi has spoken out in opposition to a malicious commenter on Twitter.

On June 12 KST, Ravi retweeted a tweet that mentioned, “Ravi’s overinflated ego is wonderful. From what I see, aside from the truth that he appears to have made some huge cash, he doesn’t look like somebody particular in any respect.”

Ravi retweeted the tweet along with his personal remark, “There is no such thing as a one who isn’t particular, everybody means the world to another person. Don’t fee me excessive or low based mostly on cash. If you wish to relieve stress by chopping different individuals down, then a minimum of do it in a spot the place those that cherish that particular person can’t see you.”

The unique tweet has now been deleted and the Twitter account made non-public.

별 사람 아닌 사람은 없고 모두가 누군가에게 전부인 사람들입니다. 돈으로 저를 높이 평가하지도 낮게 평가하지도 마시고요

타인 깎아내리면서 표현하고 해소가 하고 싶으시면 적어도 그 대상을 소중히 여기는 사람들이 볼 수 없는 곳에서 알아서 해결해 주세요. https://t.co/pMXsN0unAt — RAVI (@RAVI_GTCK) June 11, 2020

A couple of minutes after his quote-tweet, Ravi posted the next message to his followers. “To all my followers, please benefit from the broadcast of my efficiency. We’re utilizing this treasured time to speak in an effort to make completely satisfied and enjoyable reminiscences, proper? Let’s not take pleasure in pointless feelings, and don’t fear about me both! Ship proof to my company through e mail. Thanks for watching my efficiency immediately.”

Ravi carried out on Mnet’s competitors program “Good Woman” on June 11.

팬 여러분들 방송 무대 재밌게 봐주세요

우리는 즐겁고 행복한 추억들 만들려고

소중한 시간 써서 소통하는거잖아요?

감정소비 마시고 제 걱정도 마시고!

회사 메일로 자료 편하게 보내주세요 오늘 무대 재밌게 봐줘서 고마워요?? — RAVI (@RAVI_GTCK) June 11, 2020

Ravi beforehand spoke out in opposition to malicious commenters in April, posting examples of the feedback he had obtained and speaking overtly concerning the impact of hate feedback on celebrities’ psychological well being and asking individuals to discover a extra wholesome manner of expressing themselves.

Supply (1)