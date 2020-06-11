VIXX’s Ravi Reveals It Took Over 4 Years For Him To Start Earning Money

VIXX’s Ravi has shared simply how lengthy it took for him to start out getting cash as an idol.

On the most recent episode of MBC’s “Don’t Be Jealous,” Hyerim and her fiancé Shin Min Chul spoke to one another candidly about their monetary conditions, main Hyerim to level out that she had made rather a lot much less cash than most individuals would have anticipated for a Surprise Women member.

As her fiancé reassured her that she had carried out effectively for herself, the superstar panelists watching the footage from the studio agreed, “In fact. She’s earned rather a lot.”

Shinhwa’s Jun Jin commented, “Not all idols earn some huge cash. However lots of people mistakenly suppose that each one idols earn a lot cash.”

Ravi chimed in, “In my case, it took [VIXX] a few yr and a half to win our first music present. I assumed that we’d instantly get wealthy after that, nevertheless it really took us over 4 years to start out incomes cash.”

Comedienne Jang Do Yeon identified that as an lively songwriter, Ravi had a ton of copyrighted songs to his identify, however Ravi humbly responded, “I do have a excessive variety of [copyrighted] songs, however I don’t make a lot cash.”

Jang Do Yeon then cracked everybody up by joking, “Are you [saying that] since you’re afraid we’re going to ask you to lend us cash?”

