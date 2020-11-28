VIXX’s Ravi Talks About His Impressive Record On “Wonderful Saturday”

Within the November 28 episode, VIXX’s Ravi commented on the latest solid adjustments on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday.”

EXO’s Kai and VIXX’s Ravi had been company on the November 28 episode. It was Kai’s second consecutive week on the present and he mentioned that he was right here to advertise his upcoming solo debut. (His look final week was to help SHINee’s Taemin’s comeback.) Ravi, Taemin, and Kai are all a part of a bunch of movie star buddies generally known as the “Friendship Parkas.”

Kai mentioned, “I didn’t do a lot final time,” however Growth informed him that he gave nice reactions. Kai added, “I’m going to launch my debut solo album and title monitor ‘Mmmh’ on November 30. I would be the rookie singer Kai. Please present me quite a lot of love.”

Ravi launched himself because the “route” of “Wonderful Saturday.” In a earlier episode, fellow visitor Yoo Se Yoon had referred to as him “extraordinarily cussed Ravi,” and the nickname caught.

It was then revealed that this was Ravi’s seventh episode as a visitor on the present. He mentioned, “I’m the visitor with probably the most appearances. I’ve had an honorable profession on ‘Wonderful Saturday.’” SHINee’s Key commented, “Even when he has to refuse, it’s troublesome for him.”

Ravi additionally has one other nickname associated to him continuously getting fired up on the present. Moon Se Yoon, who’s a solid member with Ravi on “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4,” requested, “Do you may have ambitions to be a hard and fast member right here?”, however Ravi replied modestly, “I nonetheless have to tone down my mood.”

Nevertheless, Growth then uncovered him by revealing, “When the information about Taeyeon turning into a hard and fast solid member got here out, Ravi referred to as the PD of this present and mentioned out of nowhere, ‘What about me?’” Taeyeon, stunned, mentioned, “You have got ambition,” and Shin Dong Yup teased, “It’s like somewhat child. ‘What about me? What about me?’”

