Vizag Fire: Fire breaks out in pharma company in Visakhapatnam, one employee injured

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, injuring at least one employee. Officials gave this information. The incident has created panic among the residents of Parvada region. A few days ago, there was a big accident due to a gas leak at a plant of LG Polymers in the area.

According to sources, the explosion was first heard in Pharma City and thereafter a massive fire broke out. According to sources, the incident occurred in the Coastal Waste Management Project, a unit of Remaki Solvents. It is worth mentioning that earlier many people died due to gas leak in an LG polyester company here.

90 per cent of the fire has been doused. Fire fighting operations are underway. One person has been injured in the incident. We will investigate the matter: Suresh Babu, DCP Visakhapatnam #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/eoaGrEJfof pic.twitter.com/YsToWdTHsV

– ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

At the same time, due to the blast in a boiler of a company, many people died and many were injured. However, in the Vizag gas case, the police has arrested many people including the company CEO. Please tell that this is the third incident involving companies in Visakhapatnam in the last few days.