Entertainment

Vizag Fire: Fire breaks out in pharma company in Visakhapatnam, one employee injured

July 14, 2020
2 Min Read

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, injuring at least one employee. Officials gave this information. The incident has created panic among the residents of Parvada region. A few days ago, there was a big accident due to a gas leak at a plant of LG Polymers in the area. Also Read – Shocking Video: The car surfaced, yet the scooter rider got up quickly and the carman …

According to sources, the explosion was first heard in Pharma City and thereafter a massive fire broke out. According to sources, the incident occurred in the Coastal Waste Management Project, a unit of Remaki Solvents. It is worth mentioning that earlier many people died due to gas leak in an LG polyester company here. Also Read – Car accident of STF team convoy on the way bringing Vikas Dubey

At the same time, due to the blast in a boiler of a company, many people died and many were injured. However, in the Vizag gas case, the police has arrested many people including the company CEO. Please tell that this is the third incident involving companies in Visakhapatnam in the last few days.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment