Vizio Hires Former CBS, Showtime Exec Adam Townsend as CFO – Variety

Vizio employed Adam Townsend, who beforehand spent a collective 12 years at Showtime Networks and CBS in finance roles, as chief monetary officer of the consumer-electronics model.

Townsend, who exited as Showtime’s CFO in March, takes over the position at Vizio after president/COO Ben Wong had been dealing with chief monetary officer duties.

Previous to shifting to CBS Corp.-owned Showtime in October 2018, Townsend held a number of roles at CBS, together with EVP, company finance and investor relations, the place he led the corporate’s treasury operations and international investor communications technique. As well as, he performed key roles in CBS’s out of doors promoting enterprise and the CBS Radio.

Previous to CBS, Townsend labored at E-Commerce as managing director of company technique and investor relations, and earlier than that was an fairness analysis analyst at JPMorgan.

“Adam’s distinctive document of monetary operational expertise inside content material, promoting, and streaming-based companies — together with over a decade of media trade evaluation — makes him an ideal addition to the prevailing expertise at Vizio,” founder/CEO William Wang mentioned in saying Townsend’s rent.

Vizio is seeking to develop its TV and audio {hardware} enterprise by increasing its presence within the fast-growing connected-TV market by means of its SmartCast sensible TV platform and its advertiser-direct enterprise unit, Vizio Advertisements.

Townsend commented, “Vizio is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the fast shift towards digital video consumption by means of a robust mixture of {hardware} excellence, software program innovation and information analytics.”