VJ Deepika (Pandian Retail outlets) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
VJ Deepika (Pandian Stores) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

VJ Deepika (Pandian Retail outlets) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Deepika is a VJ became actress. She started her profession as a YouTuber. She the entered tv business and hosted some displays in Mega TV and Moon TV. She was once observed on Dakalties Da youtube channel.

In 2021, she was once approached to play the nature position Aishwarya within the tremendous hit tv display Pandian Retail outlets. The serials telecast on Big name Vijay TV. She was once additionally featured within the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

VJ Deepika Biography

Identify VJ Deepika
Actual Identify Deepika Lakshmanapandi
Nickname Deepika, Pandian Retail outlets Aishwarya
Career VJ & Actress
Date of Beginning 10 November 1996
Age 25 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Lakshmanapandi
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification BSc Pc Science
College Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Vallioor
Faculty D.G. Vaishnav faculty, Chennai
Sarah Tucker Faculty, Thirunelveli
Spare time activities Listening Song, Make-up and Dance
Beginning Position Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of birth Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

VJ Deepika’s Authentic Social Profiles

fb.com/deepika.lakshmanapandi

twitter.com/vj_deepika

instagram.com/vj_deepika_

youtube.com/channel/UC10RkKumLcAG7ecMUonfcXQ

Attention-grabbing info about Deepika

  • She has greater than 170k folks on her Instagram account.
  • She secured 444 marks in tenth same old.
  • Deepika likes to make movies for Instagram Reels.
  • She acted in an ideal hit brief movie Marakkavea Ninaikiren (2019).
  • In an interview, she printed that she is in courting with a man however she refused to mention who’s he.
  • She is a die-hard fan of widespread actor Danush.

Films Listing

  • Pariyerum Perumal – 2018

Serials Listing

  • Pandian Retail outlets (Big name Vijay TV)

VJ Deepika Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of VJ Deepika,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here