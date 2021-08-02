VJ Deepika (Pandian Retail outlets) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Deepika is a VJ became actress. She started her profession as a YouTuber. She the entered tv business and hosted some displays in Mega TV and Moon TV. She was once observed on Dakalties Da youtube channel.
In 2021, she was once approached to play the nature position Aishwarya within the tremendous hit tv display Pandian Retail outlets. The serials telecast on Big name Vijay TV. She was once additionally featured within the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).
VJ Deepika Biography
|Identify
|VJ Deepika
|Actual Identify
|Deepika Lakshmanapandi
|Nickname
|Deepika, Pandian Retail outlets Aishwarya
|Career
|VJ & Actress
|Date of Beginning
|10 November 1996
|Age
|25 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Lakshmanapandi
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|BSc Pc Science
|College
|Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Vallioor
|Faculty
|D.G. Vaishnav faculty, Chennai
Sarah Tucker Faculty, Thirunelveli
|Spare time activities
|Listening Song, Make-up and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of birth
|Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
VJ Deepika’s Authentic Social Profiles
fb.com/deepika.lakshmanapandi
twitter.com/vj_deepika
instagram.com/vj_deepika_
youtube.com/channel/UC10RkKumLcAG7ecMUonfcXQ
Attention-grabbing info about Deepika
- She has greater than 170k folks on her Instagram account.
- She secured 444 marks in tenth same old.
- Deepika likes to make movies for Instagram Reels.
- She acted in an ideal hit brief movie Marakkavea Ninaikiren (2019).
- In an interview, she printed that she is in courting with a man however she refused to mention who’s he.
- She is a die-hard fan of widespread actor Danush.
Films Listing
- Pariyerum Perumal – 2018
Serials Listing
- Pandian Retail outlets (Big name Vijay TV)
VJ Deepika Pictures
Take a look at the most recent pictures of VJ Deepika,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.