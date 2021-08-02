VJ Deepika (Pandian Retail outlets) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Deepika is a VJ became actress. She started her profession as a YouTuber. She the entered tv business and hosted some displays in Mega TV and Moon TV. She was once observed on Dakalties Da youtube channel.

In 2021, she was once approached to play the nature position Aishwarya within the tremendous hit tv display Pandian Retail outlets. The serials telecast on Big name Vijay TV. She was once additionally featured within the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

VJ Deepika Biography

Identify VJ Deepika Actual Identify Deepika Lakshmanapandi Nickname Deepika, Pandian Retail outlets Aishwarya Career VJ & Actress Date of Beginning 10 November 1996 Age 25 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Lakshmanapandi

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification BSc Pc Science College Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Vallioor Faculty D.G. Vaishnav faculty, Chennai

Sarah Tucker Faculty, Thirunelveli Spare time activities Listening Song, Make-up and Dance Beginning Position Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India Place of birth Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing info about Deepika

She has greater than 170k folks on her Instagram account.

She secured 444 marks in tenth same old.

Deepika likes to make movies for Instagram Reels.

She acted in an ideal hit brief movie Marakkavea Ninaikiren (2019).

(2019). In an interview, she printed that she is in courting with a man however she refused to mention who’s he.

She is a die-hard fan of widespread actor Danush.

Films Listing

Pariyerum Perumal – 2018

Serials Listing

Pandian Retail outlets (Big name Vijay TV)

VJ Deepika Pictures

