Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

The Russian president held an act in the Kremlin together with the political elite of his country

In a speech broadcast on television, charged with a highly nostalgic tone for the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

During a symbolic act in the Kremlin, and in the presence of the country’s political elite, Putin has taken a new step in his offensive on Ukraine, ignoring the warnings of Western governments and the UN, who question the legal validity of this annexation.

The Russian president said that the inhabitants of the annexed Ukrainian regions will be “our citizens forever”.

“The inhabitants of Lugansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens forever,” Putin told the country’s political elite. “The people voted for our common future,” he added.

“Today we signed an agreement on the integration” of these regions to Russia, Putin declared before members of the government, deputies and senators and other representatives of the Russian state.

The president has gone back to the Soviet era and has appealed to tradition to defend that, outside of Russia, there are those who want to “return to their historical homeland.”

However, Putin assured that his country “does not aspire” to restore the Soviet Union, despite the offensive in Ukraine and the annexation of the four regions.

“The USSR disappeared, the past cannot be brought back. And Russia has no need for that today, we do not aspire to that,” Putin said during a speech in the Kremlin.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

Putin called on Ukraine this Friday to immediately end the war and return to the negotiating table, but immediately conditioned the dialogue by saying that the “option” made by the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugans and the Kherson regions and Zaporizhzhia from “joining Russia” is “final”.

“We call on kyiv to immediately cease fire, put an end to military actions, to the war that unleashed in 2014 and return to the negotiating table”Putin said in a speech ahead of the signing of annexation treaties with four Ukrainian regions in the St. George hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The Russian president lashed out at Western countries and accused them of acting with “double standards.” “The West talks about an international order based on rules, but where do these rules come from?” he said.

“They do not see us as a free society”, but as “a multitude of slaves”, he added, accusing the “greedy” Western governments of acting for their own benefit.

In this sense, he has warned that NATO’s non-expansion commitments in Eastern Europe have turned out to be a “deception”, as well as the agreements to stop the development of weapons.

Meanwhile, Putin accused the West of wanting to turn Russia into a “colony.”

“The West is willing to do anything to preserve the neocolonial system that allows it to parasitize and, in reality, loot the entire world,” he denounced. “They want to see us as a colony,” she assured.

Likewise, Putin said that the West is promoting the experimentation of gender change in children and doing the work of Satanism, as denounced by the .

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov before a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

The leaders of the 27 countries of The European Union (EU) rejected this Friday and condemned “unequivocally” the “illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions by Russiaa gesture they considered a “flagrant violation” of Ukraine’s rights.

In a statement released by the European Council, the region’s leaders noted that “we do not and will never recognize the illegal referendums that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this new violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

UKRAINE TOOK BACK ANOTHER TERRITORY IN DONETSK

Ukrainian troops liberated the town of Yampil in the eastern Donetsk region, a major target in their efforts to recapture their territories from Russian and pro-Russian forces in the city of Lymanthe same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of four regions after a fraudulent referendum.

“Yampil is ours”said a soldier in a video released by the Ukrainian troops.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denís Pushilin acknowledged today that the Ukrainian Army has surrounded the strategic city of Lyman.

“Friends, the news we received from Lyman is alarming. Right now Lyman is semi-surrounded.”Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

Pushilin, who is currently in Moscow, accused kyiv of trying to “tarnish” the historic event of the annexation of the separatist Donetsk region, which will be formalized today during a ceremony in the Kremlin.

A Ukrainian soldier assured that the population of Yampil is again under the control of kyiv

“Our boys are fighting, we are sending reinforcements, they must resist, but the enemy is using important forces,” he added.

The leader of Donetsk, where Russians and pro-Russians control little more than half of the territory, acknowledged that the news is “very unpleasant”so it is necessary to “draw lessons from the mistakes made.”

He stressed that the road to Svatovo is under pro-Russian control, but not towns located a few kilometers from Lyman such as Yampil and Drobíshevo.

Lymanwhich had been under pro-Russian control since May, it is an important railway junction leading to the main Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk: Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The Ukrainian Army has had the initiative in the east of the country since it regained control of part of the Kharkiv region after the Russian withdrawal on September 8.

KEEP READING:

While Putin announces annexations, Ukraine retook another town and surrounds two thousand Russians in a key city

Ukraine killed a senior official of the pro-Russian authorities during a missile operation in Kherson

What the world should do about Putin’s fake referendums