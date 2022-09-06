Vladimir Putin attended the joint military exercises between Russia, China and other allied countries in the Far East

The president traveled to the Russian Far East to witness the end of the exercises



The President of Russia, Vladimir Putininspected this Tuesday the military exercises Vostok 2022 in the Russian Far East, involving nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers and military contingents from more than a dozen allied countries, including China.

Russia is increasingly isolated due to tensions with Western countries, which have ratcheted up sanctions since Moscow began the special operation in Ukraine on February 24. Subjected to an unprecedented litany of sanctions from Washington and Brussels, Putin has sought to reach out to countries in Africa, South America and Asia, especially China.

In the images released by the Kremlin, you can see the Russian president observing the maneuvers with binoculars at the Sergeevsky training groundin the eastern Russian province of Primorye.

Vladimir Putin smiles with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (Sputnik / AFP)

Along with Putin were the defense minister, Sergei Shoiguand the chief of the General Staff, Valeri Guerásimovwith whom the Russian leader also held a meeting behind closed doors.

The maneuvers, which take place in seven polygons and in the seas of Japan and Okhotskbegan last day 1 and will end this Wednesday.

They participate in them some 50,000 soldiers, more than 5,000 units of heavy weapons, 140 aircraft and 60 ships.

Among the military personnel involved in the maneuvers there are more than 2,000 military personnel and observers from Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Burma, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan.

Vostok 2022 opening ceremony last week (Defense Ministry/via Reuters)

(via Reuters)

Coinciding with the seventh month of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, this year the Vostok exercises in the Russian Far East have only one sixth of the military that took part in them in the previous edition, four years ago.

And it is that in Vostok-2018 more than 300,000 soldiers were mobilized, which made these exercises the largest display of force by Russia since the times of the Cold War.

Putin’s visit to the Far East will continue on Wednesday in the port city of Vladivostok, where he is due to address the Eastern Economic Forum. More than 5,000 people will take part in the four-day forum that began on Monday with a large delegation from China, according to the Kremlin.

In the plenary session of the forum, Putin meets with Chinese lawmaker Li Zhanshu, number three in the hierarchy of the Chinese regime. Li is the highest-ranking Chinese Communist Party official to travel to Russia since Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

(AFP)

“Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are gradually developing,” the Kremlin said in a statement ahead of Putin’s meeting with Li. He also cited “China’s balanced approach to the crisis in Ukraine and Beijing’s ‘understanding’ of the reasons for the Russian offensive.

Beijing and Moscow have grown closer in recent years, strengthening cooperation as part of what they call a “no-limits” relationship, in which they see each other as a counterweight to US global hegemony. China has refused to condemn Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine and has criticized Western sanctions and arms sales to kyiv, which have strained Beijing’s relations with the West.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

