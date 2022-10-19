Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in the Ukrainian regions annexed to Russia



The Russian President, Vladimir Putindecreed today the martial law in the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson y Zaporizhzhia, annexed in September by Moscow, and gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all Russia’s regions.

Putin announced the move at a meeting of his Security Councilbroadcast on television.

“The constitutional laws on the entry of the four territories into the Russian Federation have already entered into force. The kyiv regime, as is well known, refuses to recognize the will and choice of the people,” Putin said.

According to the decree, martial law will come into force this Thursday in the four regions annexed last September 30. The Russian martial law allows to reinforce the army, apply curfews, limit movements, impose military censorship in telecommunications, prohibit public gatherings and lock up foreign citizens, among other measures.

Putin, whose decree will be approved today by the Russian Senate, accused kyiv to reject “any proposal for negotiation.”

“The shots continue. Innocent people die,” he noted.

The Russian president also accused the Ukrainian authorities, whom he described as “Hitler’s accomplices”to resort to “terrorist methods” to terrorize the population of the territories occupied by Moscow in the east and south of Ukraine.

“They are sending groups of saboteurs to our territory”he claimed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video conference at a residence outside Moscow, Russia. October 19, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Ilyin/Kremlin via REUTERS

To reinforce the security of the annexed territories, Putin also decreed the creation of territorial defense units.

“We are working to solve very difficult tasks on a large scale to ensure the security and a future Sure of Russia, to protect our people,” Putin said. “Those who are on the front lines or training at shooting ranges and training centers they should feel our support and knowing that they have our great, great country and people united behind them.”

In this regard, Putin conceded new powers to the heads of Russian regions in order to adopt security measures in relation to the population and critical infrastructure.

Putin however did not provide details of the additional powers that will be given to the chiefs under his decree.

The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies to deal with the fighting in Ukraine which he continued to call a “special military operation.”

According to the decree, the Russian government will have to propose concrete measures within three days to be applied in those territories.

The decree also provides for a reinforcement of security in other Russian territories, and places the peninsula of Crimeaannexed in 2014, as well as the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Briansk, Voronezh, Kursk y Rostovall of them near Ukraine.

This regimen allows evacuation of residents to “safe zones”, the introduction of controls at the entrances and exits of said regions, and a reinforcement of the security of the infrastructures.

In the central federal district, where Moscow is located, a “reinforced alert” regime is also established, according to the decree.

